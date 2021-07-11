If you do not file taxes, you must sign up for the monthly advance payments of the Child Tax Credit

There is a free and easy way for people who do not have to file taxes to give their information to the IRS so they can send them Child Tax Credit payments. This information would be necessary basic data such as name, address, and social security numbers.. With this information, the IRS will be able to do the calculations to send you the payments that correspond to you.

Those who do not have to pay taxes include individuals and families with little or no income, including those who are homeless.

The way to give this information to the IRS is by using the Child Tax Credit Enrollment Tool for Non-Filers.

This tool can be used by all those people who did not file taxes for 2019 and 2020 and that they did not use the IRS Non-Filer tool last year to sign up for stimulus checks.

The tool will ask for information about themselves, their qualifying children under the age of 17, their other dependents, and their direct deposit banking information. so the IRS can quickly and easily deposit payments directly into your checking or savings account.

The recently advanced and expanded child tax credit was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted in March. Payment will be up to $ 300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $ 250 per month for each child from 6 to 17 years old.

The IRS will issue these payments via direct deposit if the correct banking information has been provided.. Otherwise, people should keep an eye on their mail around July 15 to see the payment sent.

