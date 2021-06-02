If you cross there is no return. First trailer of ‘The Laws of the Border’, the new film by Daniel Monzn

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer and first poster for ‘The laws of the border‘, a film adaptation of the successful novel by writer and columnist Javier Cercas published in 2012 by Editorial Mondadori directed by Daniel Monzn (‘ The greatest theft ever told ‘,’ Cell 211 ‘).

A film that takes us back to the summer of 1978. Nacho Caas is a seventeen-year-old, somewhat misfit, introverted student who lives in Gerona. When he met Zarco and Tere, two young criminals from the city’s Chinatown, he began to form part of “the Zarco gang” that led him to live an unstoppable career of robberies and robberies that lasted throughout the summer and that changed his life forever.

‘The laws of the border‘is the story of the summer in which Nacho experienced his first love and grew up, constantly transgressing the border between two worlds, crossing the line between good and evil, between justice and injustice.

Marcos Ruiz (‘The man with a thousand faces’) plays Nacho, Begoa Vargas (‘Malasaa 32’) plays Tere, and Chechu Salgado (‘The hunt. Monteperdido’) is Zarco. The rest of the band is interpreted by Carlos Oviedo as Guille, Xavier Martn as Gordo, Daniel Ibez as Piernas, Jorge Aparicio as Chino, Vctor Manuel Pajares as Dracula, and Cintia Garca as Lina.

The official presentation of the film will take place during the next edition of the Malaga Festival, on Tuesday, June 8, where new images of the film will be seen with the presence of the director and his three main protagonists.

Written by Monzn himself together with Jorge Guerricaechevarra, with whom he has collaborated on all his films except for ‘El corazn del guerrero’, the film is a production of Ikiru Films, La Terraza Films and Atresmedia Cine in collaboration with Buenda Estudios and Las Laws of the AIE Border.

‘The laws of the border‘to arrive in Spanish cinemas at the hands of Warner Bros. on October 1, presumably, after passing through the San Sebastian Festival.

