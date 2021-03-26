if you claim them you will keep them forever

A few days ago Sony announced that, on the occasion of the Play at Home initiative, it was going to give away no more and no less than ten games: nine indies and a triple A the likes of ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’. Getting the Guerrilla Games game will still have to wait a bit, but the nine indie games can now be added to the library and downloaded to our consoles.

Below we will list and link all the games that can already be downloaded, but not without first highlighting two aspects. The first is that no need to have a PS Plus subscription to be able to add them to our account. The second is that if you claim them now you will keep them forever. They are not like PS Plus games, which become unavailable if you don’t renew your subscription.

Download now the games that Sony gives away

As we indicated previously, the games that we can now download are the nine indies. They will be available from today, March 26, until next April 23. ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’, meanwhile, can be claimed from April 19 to May 14. Here is the complete list of indies:

All games can be played on PS4 and PS5. Obviously, those marked “for PS VR” require Sony virtual reality glasses. In that sense, it should be remembered that Sony is working on glasses for PlayStation 5 of which, for now, we only know that they exist and that they will have the most peculiar controls.

Recently, Sony has given away ‘Ratchet and Clank‘, from which a new title called’ Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart ‘is expected (which does not have a release date yet, but can already be booked on the Sony website) andUncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection‘. From Sony they promise more games in the future, so we will have to be attentive.