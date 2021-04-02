If you can’t go to the cinema, let the cinema come to you with this low cost projector for only 109 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you like movies but have not yet decided to go to theaters again, you can improve the way you watch movies at home thanks to this Full HD projector that Amazon has reduced in price.

Since the pandemic began, the influx to movie theaters has become much more complicated, something that has put the sector in trouble, although film consumption has not only not decreased but has skyrocketed, at home, of course. .

Although almost everyone already has a 4K television, the experience is not the same. The closest thing to going to the cinema you can do is go for a home projector, also taking advantage of the fact that there are quite affordable models for sale.

One of them is available on Amazon, it accumulates hundreds of positive opinions from users who have tried it and it is also very cheap. From 149 euros it goes down to only 109 euros with a discount coupon that you must apply before buying and that appears just below the price.

Full HD projector for € 109

It supports native Full HD resolution, and this is quite important. Most of the low cost models reach HD at most, that is, 720p. This is clearly insufficient to enjoy a movie with dignity today.

Among those that do have native Full HD, this one from Bomaker is one of the cheapest, and it also has those user comments that endorse its quality, something that never hurts, with videos and photos in which you can see how it projects the images. films.

Integrate something similar to a Chromecast to mirror the screen from your Android mobile or from an iPhoneso you don’t have to rely on an HDMI cable to watch movies, thankfully.

Of course, unless you have a large white wall at home, you will need a screen for the projector. Luckily, for just over 20 euros there is a 120 “size for sale on Amazon, so it is probably a good idea to add it to your order.

