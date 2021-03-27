If you can’t buy a Chevrolet Corvette (C8), make your own from a piece of wood

The eighth generation Chevrolet Corvette (C8) has caused quite a stir. And it is not for less, since the American sports car has moved to the mid-engine architecture to compete face-to-face with the best of Europe in the segment. We are talking about a V8 that flirts with the 500 hp and has a starting price on the other side of the pond of 60,995 dollars (51,500 euros, approximately). Normal that raises passions and is a complete success on the other side of the pond.

And this is where the problem lies: on this side of the world we cannot buy a Corvette at an official Chevrolet dealer, as the brand closed them all in 2015. If you want to get a copy, you will have to import it, although you have no doubt that It will cost you more than double if you want it approved and on Spanish soil. However, another somewhat more modest option is build your own scale model from a piece of wood. We know that it is not the same, but it is a way to kill the bug.

Woodworking Art is a YouTube channel specializing in the creation of miniature wooden cars (and some not so small). The anonymous artist behind the channel says a friend of his asked if he could use his talents to carve a wooden scale model of the Corvette Stingray for him. With its body of intricate design and slim shapeIt’s a bit more challenging to carve than a limo or station wagon, both more “square” than an aggressive new-decade sports car.

However, it goes without saying that the skilled Vietnamese carpenter has fallen short. The man needed close to one month and 10 daysto complete it, but he has compressed the whole process into a very digestible video of just over eight minutes, being able to see in detail how the work of art is created. “I was very happy when I finished it and was about to send it to my friend. We invite you to look and enjoy its beauty “, says the carpenter in the description of the video. And yes, every minute is worth it.

Following in the footsteps of other automotive creations, the model presents incredible detail to the skilled eye in the woodworking process. Starting out its life as a block of solid wood, you almost have a hard time believing that it will eventually become a car that rolls, turns and opens in all the ways the real thing would. Such is the level of detail that it even has little red brake calipers behind the rims to really sell the look, as well as the tinted taillights.

Source: Woodworking Art

Via: YouTube