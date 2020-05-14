The organization Nicaraguan University Alliance (AUN), chaired by Max Jerez, is promoting a campaign aimed at people who are forced to go out because of their work or for any other circumstance, in the midst of the pandemic due to the new coronavirus ( Covid-19). “Take to the streets with measures” is the central message of this campaign, aimed at people in the informal sector in Nicaragua, who have to go out on the streets to earn a living every day.

Also Read: «If I stay at home I don’t eat», the reality of the only informal sector facing

“Those people who, due to circumstances or for reasons beyond their control, have to take to the streets, must take the necessary measures. As we know, some people who are forced to work in the informal sector must take precautions, “said Jérez.

Clean the furniture and the house in general with chlorine and disinfectants; don’t drink antibiotics; maintain a physical distance from other people of at least two meters; not touching your face, are some of the recommendations that young people give in a video, where they insist that if people must go out into the streets out of obligation, that they put into practice the measures of social distancing.

Read Also: University organizations denounce the lack of information amid the growth of the contagion curve

Set aside political differences

Young people are also promoting in this campaign to put aside political differences. “At this time let us put aside the messages and speeches that can separate us. Together we can win the battle against the coronavirus, ”says a young woman in the video.

Nicaragua is the only country in the region that has not established any national restriction or measure to prevent the massive spread of the new coronavirus, as almost all countries in the world have done by closing their borders, suspending face-to-face classes or establishing national quarantine.

Dictator Daniel Ortega has downplayed the deaths of Covid-19 by saying that more people die from traffic accidents, drowning and other diseases than from coronaviruses.

He also said that he cannot quarantine the entire country, because “if you don’t work, the country dies.”

It may interest you: Explosion of citizen freedom in April 2018 promoted the organization of young university students, as AUN