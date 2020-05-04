Many people have turned to video games in order to overcome confinement in the most entertaining and fun way possible. Delivery services and, in some cases, the lack of stock have produced changes in the offer of some consoles and physical games. Therefore, a good way to complete your collection on consoles like Nintendo Switch is through download codes. Easy, fast and simple. We leave you a link to the eBay compilation so you can see the entire catalog of games available for the Switch. Meanwhile, we share with you some games to highlight that might interest you.

Bayonetta 2

Developed by PlatiniumGames and released for the first time on Wii U. The sequel once again gives us control of Bayonetta, a powerful witch with a peculiar combat style, who after the events of the first title will return to star in mind-blowing action packed battles. Bayonetta 2 is for many one of the reference sagas in the hack’n slash genre and that today, fans are waiting for the launch of the third part.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

Relive the path of the most famous ninja of all anime: Naruto. Three titles that cover the main adventures of Naruto Uzumaki that made the jump from PS2 to PS3. This time you have all three titles concentrated on your Nintendo Switch. These installments enjoy a good reputation for good mechanics, gameplay, and a story true to Masashi Kishimoto’s original work.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition

The most popular racing saga brings together all the circuits and characters of the Wii U version this time on the Nintendo Switch. Beat all available cups with your favorite Nintendo characters or compete with other players with its online mode. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition contains all exclusive content from its version in the last generation: vehicles, characters and circuits. A benchmark in the racing genre.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Another of Nintendo’s crown jewels. One of the most acclaimed fighting titles, where you can control most of the characters in the franchise, including others from famous franchises like Metal Gear or Final Fantasy. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate offers frenetic battles with different modes like all against all and by teams. A perfect title to enjoy with your friends in your living room or online.

Super mario party

Parlor and family games were reinvented thanks to titles like Super Mario Party. Another of the Big N logos with which to gather up to four players in your living room to play mini-games, challenges and experiences focused on competitiveness.

A good way to liven up this confinement is through entertainment with the consoles. In addition, the Nintendo Switch has a large catalog of games to play alone or accompanied. If you prefer to invest your time playing with other players online, Nintendo has released 7 free days of its online service, which include classic SNES and NES games. A delight for the most classic.