Now it is possible to have one of the most complete SUVs from Kia in renting mode and here we give you the details of this Kia offer

Making a car today is relatively easier, since there are various payment alternatives to have your car keys in hand. However, a new modality has been booming, it is the renting service of cars.

Kia knows its clients’ needs very well, that is why it has made available the Kia stonic under this renting scheme, becoming a great alternative for those who want to get a good quality SUV at an excellent price. The Kia Stonic is a worthy rival of models like the SEAT Arona, he Opel Crossland X or the Skoda Kamiq.

To have one of these models you must provide a monthly fee of 299 euros (VAT included) the term is 48 months, with a limitation of 10,000 km / year. The advantage of this promotion is that KIA gives you the first 3 monthly payments, equivalent to 900 euros, this as a form of help after the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Diariomotor portal, this renting formula includes insurance, maintenance, 24-hour roadside assistance, management of fines and tire replacement. At the end of the 4-year contract you will have paid the amount of 14,352 euros, to which the 900 euros will be deducted in the form of aid.

He Kia stonic This promotion has the 1.0 T-GDI 100 HP gasoline engine and the Drive finish, a finish that offers an endowment of equipment in which elements such as 15-inch alloy wheels, USB socket in the rear seats, climate control stand out. , cruise control, parking aid camera, rear parking sensors, rain sensor and a 7-inch touchscreen multimedia system with connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and browser.

There is no doubt that this new offer of Kia offers the possibility of driving a complete SUV of excellent quality, for a very competitive price in the market.

**********

It may interest you.