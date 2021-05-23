If you are looking for a powerful and private tablet, the 10-inch iPad is on sale at Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Watch movies and series, follow social networks, buy, use apps and games … Tablets have many applications, take advantage of them with this iPad discounted at Amazon.

Apple tablets are famous for their performance, stability, and privacy. If you have never had one or want to update yours, here is a good opportunity, with this Eighth Generation iPad with an interesting discount on Amazon.

Get hold of an Eighth Generation iPad and 10-inch screen, for only 349.90 euros on Amazon. It has a discount of almost 30 euros.

The latest standard iPad model, released last year, with the latest hardware so you can use all iOS apps and games without any hassle.

This new version of the iPad maintains design and size, although it adds much more power thanks to the Apple A12 Bionic processor.

It’s a Next-gen iPad equipped with 10.2-inch Retina display, and A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, that is, artificial intelligence. The storage capacity is 32GB.

Have an 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera, stereo speakers, and is compatible with 802.11ac Wi-Fi networks. The autonomy exceeds 10 hours, for normal use.

It has a Lightning connector to communicate and to recharge the battery, and fingerprint reader with Touch ID to identify you without a password, or to pay in thousands of stores, with Apple Pay.

And if you want to work seriously, it is compatible with the Apple Pencil stylus, and the Smart Keyboard (not included).

The new operating system iPadOS 14, designed specifically for Apple tablets, offers advanced functions such as the use of several apps at the same time, or a better organization of the interface for screens larger than a mobile.

