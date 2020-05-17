In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Many users look for mobiles with a large screen, a powerful processor and gigabytes and gigabytes of memory, but that does not help without decent autonomy. The Moto G8 Power guarantees three days of autonomy, and is on sale with a discount of more than 30 euros.

We talk about a great mid-range mobile with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging at 10W, that lasts up to three days without recharging. The Moto G8 Power It has a discount on Amazon and stays at a price of 199 euros. It is a good opportunity if you are looking for a mobile phone to use outdoors, or if you work in a place where there are no plugs to recharge.

Thanks to its huge 6.4-inch borderless IPS screen with Full HD + resolution, it is also ideal for watch videos and series, or play video games without worrying about the battery.

This mid-range mobile has a huge 5,000 mAh battery that lasts three days without recharging. With a large 6.4-inch screen, 4 GB of RAM and three rear cameras.

Its hardware fits within the mid-range. It has a Snapdragon 665 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage via micro SD card up to 512 GB.

In the cameras section it reaches a good level. It has a 16 MP main sensor, 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP macro camera. It is prepared for all kinds of photos, from portraits to panoramic. The front camera has a 16 MP selfie sensor.

As we have mentioned, its strong point is its huge 5,000 mAh battery, which ensures autonomy of up to three days with standard use. It is a highly recommended mobile if you spend time in places where it is difficult to recharge.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

If you want to take a look, the Moto G8 Power Motorola is on sale on Amazon with a discount of more than 30 euros, it stays at a price of 199 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliated partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.