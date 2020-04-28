Not that it’s the week’s plan, but at this confining moment any idea is welcome especially if Elon Musk has anything to do with it. In this case, the issue has to do with the businessman’s satellites that, for a few hours, will pass just above the Peninsula and can be seen with the naked eye.

Without the need for telescopes, those on their route will be able to see the famous white flashes – one after another – soar through the sky. Glitters that already created deep problems in Mexico a few months ago, when Elon Musk’s satellites were mistaken for UFOs.

Today is another one of those days in which Starlink, which just added 60 new satellites – will cross the country’s sky, as can be seen in See a Satellite Tonight; That informs the route of the satellites by time and place depending on your geolocation. It is not the first time that luminous satellites have been observed from Spain: already at the beginning of the year they have soared into the sky of La Palma.

Between Extremadura and crossing Andalusia fully at 22:20 at night, 39 of them will be seen, out of a total of 420. Next Saturday, and only for the early risers, there will be a new opportunity at 6:15, time in which the satellite network – in this case only 15 – will cross the Peninsula fully. On Saturday night, at 22:49, 16 of them will be seen in some regions of Galicia. Starlink will spend two more days circling the Peninsula, but away from populated areas.

The reality is that the problems came the first day, with only a few of Elon Musk’s satellites in orbit.

Although not bad entertainment, the fact that they can be seen with the naked eye is their biggest problem. At least for the scientific world. One of Elon Musk’s problems when announcing the launch of the still incomplete satellite network was that it would not disturb the scientific community in its task of studying the night sky. The reality is that the problems came the first day, with only a few models already in orbit. Back then, Musk warned that in order for Starlink to be useful – in its mission to increase connectivity – at least 700 satellites orbiting would be required. Astrophotography and observation of meteor showers are already, according to the scientific community, the most affected fields.

They travel the Earth at a relatively low altitude, hence the possibility of seeing them without the need for specific instruments. And the material with which they are made reflects sunlight, hence its characteristic shine. These two circumstances affect the observation of the ground and the taking of photographs of distant stars due to the interferences it generates. In this situation, Elon Musk himself promised to lower the brightness emitted by these satellites with a size not much larger than that of a fridge by modifying the angle of the solar panels; a complementary measure to the dark foam parasol used to avoid interference with the radios and the change of reflective material from the satellites.

