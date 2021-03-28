If you are in love, romantic music will raise your body temperature

Music has a strong emotional impact on people and the feelings it produces, they are activated the first time we listen to a song and are enhanced by repetition, experiences and emotional memories. A joint study by the University of Granada and the University of Frontera has determined that romantic music has the ability to modify the body temperature of the person listening to it.

According to the research, this modification goes hand in hand with the level of infatuation that the person has or does not have, which is why the increase in temperature is higher in the case of stable relationships.

All couples have a song that they make their own and that they will always associate with their relationship. Photo: Shutterstock

Bonding levels according to body temperature

Broadly speaking, scientists from both universities analyzed the emotional impact that a couple’s favorite romantic songs have on their body temperature. For this, use was made of techniques of infrared thermography, which allows you to measure the temperature of an object from a distance, that is, without making physical contact thanks to the capture of the intensity of infrared radiation emitted by bodies. With this technique, you can measure the emotions that a person feels due to the thermal changes in their skin, when seeing a photo of the loved one, when giving or receiving a kiss, when lying and of course when listening to music.

According to the research, those with less than six months of relationship, when listening to “their” song suffer a cooling at the body level, or sympathetic activation. This manifests itself mainly on the tip of the nose, cheeks, forehead, and the tip of the middle finger.

However, in couples with higher and more stable levels of bonding and satisfaction, listening to “their song” generates a body warming in the aforementioned parts of the body. This would be a sign of the level of your union.

And the exes?

The researchers also managed to establish the differences that occur in body temperature in ex-partners, when listening to what was their romantic song.

In people who long for their past relationship, listening to the song that defined them generates a greater cooling or heating than that which occurs with the romantic song that one has with the current partner, which could suggest that the relationship that was previously had generated a greater pleasure than the current one.

This is one of the ways that the thermal reaction of the skin becomes an interesting indicator of partner satisfaction, allowing us to objectively find out if an ex is missed or if the current partner is loved more.

In order to carry out this study, the researchers asked couples and ex-partners to listen to their song to measure their body temperature and record the changes that occur in it.

The data on the thermal reaction were taken together with the data provided in questionnaires on satisfaction with life as a couple and the level of union believed to have with the sentimental partner.

This study once again confirms the impact of music on our emotions, but mainly on human physiology, which highlights the role of music as a stimulating element.

You may also like:

What is mindfulsex and how does it help you to connect with your partner?

How does couples therapy work?