If you are going to visit a Disney park, never spend money on these things, according to an employee | Life

To enjoy a theme park you have to pay a ticket. But that’s just the beginning … Luckily, there are a few tips for saving.

Now that the pandemic is subsiding, many people are eager to get out of the house. The amusement parks They are a good option to disconnect with the children, but they are quite expensive. Not so much the entrance, as what you can buy inside. Not just souvenirs, but also things like food, water or accommodation.

Kayleigh Price is a former employee of a Disney theme park in the United States, who tells Business Insider about some tricks to save money at an amusement park.

Some are common sense, but others are very curious, things that only an employee can know, that will be very useful.

Do not buy photos, ask them to use your mobile

PhotoPass employees will offer you photos of your best moments at the attractions, and although they are professional quality, they are (of course) quite expensive.

What you may not know is that if you ask a PhotoCall employee to take a family photo with your mobile, You have an obligation to do it (at least in the United States) … And it will be free.

Do not buy or carry bottled water

At a Disney theme park, A bottle of bottled water can cost you 3 or 4 euros. Multiply by the people you go and the days you visit, and you will spend a lot of money on water.

There’s no need. Disney park restaurants are required to pour a free glass of water, if someone asks for it. And there is no limit.

You can too take an empty bottle and fill it in one of the many sources.

Pin swap

A tradition of the Disney parks is that the collectors of pins exchange them with other visitors, or with the employees themselves. In fact, employees usually have a bag for this task, if they are not wearing them.

If you are going to exchange pins, do not buy them at the park. Buy them before you go online, and then exchange the ones you like least with the employees.

Old popcorn buckets

Each season Disney parks release different popcorn buckets. You can collect them all if you want, but you don’t have to buy one every time you go.

Is allowed carry an empty popcorn bucket from previous years, and at the store they will fill it with popcorn.

Clothes are expensive

The photos with the whole family are very good wearing the same shirt, or a Woody hat from Toy Story, but if you are few, you will spend more than 100 euros.

It is better to buy matching clothes online and wear them when you enter the park.

Basic necessities

Make a list of essential things that you will use in the park: sunscreen, pain relievers, swimsuits, sunglasses, etc. If you forget something and you have to buy it inside, it will cost you much more.

Just a souvenir

Most visitors end the day buying all kinds of merchandising, stuffed animals, and other toys.

It makes sense to buy one as a souvenir of the visit, but if you buy several, most end up regretting it after a few weeks, because then you don’t know where to put them.

Do not book a room at a resort

Disney themed hotels are spectacular … and also very expensive. The night costs from 120 to thousands of euros.

It is a paradox: why pay a fortune for a hotel where you only go to sleep, since you are going to spend the day in the park.

If you stay outside or in a conventional hotel, you will save a lot of money for other things.

Refillable cups

If you do ultimately opt for the resort, Kayleigh Price recommends buy refillable glasses. They cost about 16 euros, but you can fill them with any drink as many times as you want.

Parking also costs

The ticket does not give you the right to park for free, and a square is about 20 euros a day.

There are a few ways to get it for free:

Park outside and use the free buses, although you may have to change. Booking a breakfast or lunch at a restaurant in the park guarantees free parking, but only for 3 hours. If you book at a resort, you have free parking while you stay.

As you can see, there are many tricks to save money at a Disney theme park. This way you will enjoy even more the many fun and interesting things they offer.