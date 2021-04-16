If you are going to sell your car outside of Spain, you will have to pass the ITV again





On April 14, the Official State Gazette published the modification of the General Vehicle Regulations, with special emphasis on modifications to the operation of temporary and definitive vehicle retirements, with a view to the end of their useful life. In this article we are going to talk about a new problem, a new necessary procedure when we want to permanently deregister a vehicle, since we are selling it to an individual or professional residing in another country of the European Union.

The definitive withdrawal for export was already a legal figure contemplated in the General Vehicle Regulations. In recent years, the number of sales operations of national vehicles to other markets has grown, especially in classic vehicles and youngtimers – highly appreciated in other countries thanks to the absence of rust on their underbody. The novelty of the modification of the General Vehicle Regulations is the need to that has passed an ITV in the 30 days prior to the final withdrawal request by transfer or export.

Vehicles canceled for export or transfer must be able to circulate safely wherever they go.

This ITV is necessary, even if the vehicle already has a valid ITV. This requirement is mandatory only for vehicles over four years old, or vehicles that have suffered some type of accident that may affect any security element of the same. The purpose of this measure is a harmonization with European regulations, a reciprocity with measures already existing in other countries. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the vehicle comply with the technical conditions to circulate safely on public roads, even in another country.

Losses due to export If the vehicle does not leave the country in 3 months, it will be registered ex officio. And if you are over 4 years old or have suffered a serious accident, you will have to pass an ITV. Modification # RGVehónicos published in @boegob that will be applied in 2022 https://t.co/Morx594Vfx pic.twitter.com/3xARMxmksA – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) April 14, 2021

It tacitly prohibits the export to other countries of vehicles that do not meet the necessary safety or emissions requirements. In addition to this mandatory ITV – which in many cases will be an additional ITV – The departure of the vehicle from Spain must be materialized in the following three months after the registration of the cancellation in the General Registry of Vehicles of the DGT. If this cancellation does not materialize and it is proven that the vehicle continues to circulate in Spain, the DGT, ex officio, will re-register it in the General Vehicle Registry.

Although the entry into force of Royal Decree 265/2021 – which modifies the General Vehicle Regulations – has already taken place, public administrations have one year of margin to modify their procedures and actions, for the correct entry into force of these measures, which will take place in 2022.