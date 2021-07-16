if you are going to pay more than 1,000 euros in Spain, you will need the card

Year after year the limit to pay in cash is reduced. This week the new Anti-Fraud Law has come into force, which in addition to regulating cryptocurrencies establishes a reduction in the amount of money that is allowed to pay in cash. A lowering of the maximum that the “definitive disappearance” of cash payments has on the horizon, according to the proposal of the PSOE when this law began to be managed.

These are the measures implemented by the Government of Spain, the limits that exist in the rest of the countries of the European Union and what is the position of the European Central Bank on limiting cash. A trend that has gradually increased, with new limits and more countries aiming to reduce payments in coins and banknotes.

What limits does the new Anti-Fraud Law establish?

The previous limit was marked at 2,500 euros. However, since the entry into force of the Anti-Fraud Law 11/2021 published in the BOE, the general limit of cash payments has been marked at 1,000 euros. This is how it is described in the Official State Gazette:

“Operations in which any of the intervening parties act as an entrepreneur or professional, with an amount equal to or greater than 1,000 euros or its equivalent in foreign currency, cannot be paid in cash.” “However, the aforementioned amount will be 10,000 euros or its equivalent in foreign currency when the payer is a natural person who justifies that he does not have his tax domicile in Spain and does not act as an entrepreneur or professional.”

A store, a shopping center or a company will only accept up to 1,000 euros in cash, for higher amounts you must pay by card. It is a measure that seeks to limit cash payments of large amounts of money, with the intention that these transactions are better reflected in the accounts.

The measure affects Spanish companies. For people outside of Spain who are not companies, for example tourists, the limit will be 10,000 euros. For payments between individuals residing in Spain, the limit remains at 2,500 euros.

The Government explains that the reduction of the limit is due to the good reception that this measure has had, where they have not had major complaints from the affected groups. An understandable position also due to the fact that in other European countries a similar limit has been established. Although the European Central Bank explained in 2019 that “the possibility of paying in cash is still very important for certain social sectors that, for diverse and legitimate reasons, they prefer to use cash instead of other means of payment “.

The European Union remains on the sidelines

After a consultation period, in 2018 the European Commission agreed not to impose limits on cash payments. Among the arguments of the report it was established that limiting cash would not prevent the financing of terrorism, would be considered a violation of the personal freedom of Europeans and that, although it could be useful to fight against black money, its effectiveness cannot be precisely quantified.

That said, since June 3, 2021, the European Union establishes that all travelers who enter or leave with 10,000 euros or more will be obliged to declare it. New elements have also been added to the definition of cash, to include gold coins and products (with a content greater than 99.5%).

Mairead McGuinness, EU Commissioner for Financial Services, stated that the 10,000 euro limit is “high enough not to put the euro in question as legal tender nor affect financial inclusion “and” low enough to make it more difficult for criminals to launder large sums of cash. ”

France or Italy also mark the limit at 1,000 euros

Spain is one of the countries with the lowest cash payment limit within the European Union, but it is not alone. Italy set the limit in 2020 at 2,000 euros, with an update from January 1, 2022 to limit it to 1,000 euros.

In France there is a limit of 1,000 euros for residents since 2015 and 15,000 euros for non-residents. A maximum that in government offices is limited to the payment of 300 euros in cash.

In Belgium there is a limit of 3,000 euros since 2014. In Greece the limit is 1,500 euros, while in Romania the limit is 10,000 lei, about 2,260 euros. In countries like Germany there is no limit, but consumers who want to pay more than 10,000 euros are required to register.

Cover image | Markus Spiske

In Engadget | The end of money as we know it, and the race to replace it (Clear X # 99)