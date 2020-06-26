Summer is a good time to look for new fiber and mobile offers and promotions that telephone companies launch on the market.

To choose the best combination you must review all the available prices, and carefully study what benefits each operator offers and which one compensates you the most.

At first glance you may not find big differences, but by looking at the details of each rate you can see that some will be more profitable than others even offering very similar benefits.

You can now try Amazon Prime Video free for a month and with no commitment to stay. On this platform you can watch series such as American Gods, Hanna and Jack Ryan, as well as hundreds of exclusive movies.

Thus, Below is a compilation with the best combinations that you can find in the fiber and mobile offers, divided between the different operators, the benefits they offer and the monthly price.

Best fiber deals

If looking for fiber-only deals without hiring a mobile line, one of the most balanced options is that of Pepephone, since it offers 300 megs for 34.60 euros per month.

There are other cheaper options, such as the 100 megabytes of fiber for 20.90 euros per month offered by Fi Network, although you will have to pay a high of 45 euros.

The offer of 300 megabytes of Vodafone Yu for 32 euros per month is not bad either, although with 70 euros of registration if in your home there is no previous installation of fiber.

Best Mobile Rate Deals

In the market of best mobile rate offers there are several alternatives to consider, since there are numerous offers launched by operators.

One of the most balanced is the one offered by Fibracat, since for 20 euros a month you will have unlimited calls and 50 gigabytes of mobile data.

Paying a monthly payment of 24.95 you have at your disposal Lemonvil, offering 70 gigs of mobile data and unlimited calling.

O2 and Mobilife are also good options and in no case will you have to give up unlimited calls.

Fiber Deals and a Mobile Line

With these rates you will get fiber optics for the home and a mobile line, paying everything in the same package.

By price, the offer of Digi stands out, an operator that uses Movistar coverage. Offers 50 mega fiber optic and 10 gigabytes of mobile data for 31 euros a month.

But there are numerous combinations in different companies. You also have the option of trusting Lowi, Amena, Pepehone or MásMóvil.

Fiber offers and 2 mobile lines with the highest number of gigabytes

You should also pay attention to fiber optic rates and 2 mobile lines, especially if you live with another person who is looking to change the operator or the data rate.

Searching among the operators that offer the largest number of mobile gigs, Digi becomes the cheapest. You can enjoy fiber optics and 2 24-gigabyte mobile lines for 43 euros per month.

Read more: The best small phones with a five-inch screen

Fiber deals and 2 mobile lines at a cheaper price

If you prefer a competitive price instead of having a large amount of gigabytes, you should pay attention to these offers.

Digi is once again the one with the cheapest prices on the market, offering 50 megabytes of fiber and 3 gigabytes of mobile data on 2 lines for 30 euros per month.

If you are willing to invest a little more, with Threat you can get a fiber optic of 100 megabytes and 12 gigabytes of mobile data in 2 lines, paying 40.95 euros per month.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Enrique Fernández.