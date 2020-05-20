Used by 50% of users who have a Samsung device Compatible, Samsung Pay payment technology reaches more people today thanks to the addition of a new bank to the list of already supported.

Caja Rural Group compatible with Samsung Pay

Samsung has confirmed the availability of the Samsung Pay service for all clients of the 30 entities that make up the Caja Rural Group. Starting today, they will be able to rmake purchases and payment transactions through their smartphones and smart watches, and the Samsung Pay community will be able to include their Caja Rural cards on the platform and expand their mobile payment options.

To use it you have to dto register the debit or credit cards that we have, but beware, we must have a compatible Samsung device. In Spain, Samsung Pay is currently compatible with these models and wearables:

Samsung galaxy Note 10

Samsung galaxy Note 9

Samsung galaxy Note 8

Samsung galaxy S20

Samsung galaxy S10

Samsung galaxy S9

Samsung galaxy S8

Samsung galaxy S7

Samsung galaxy S6

Samsung galaxy A8

Samsung galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung galaxy A5 (2016)

Samsung galaxy Watch

Samsung galaxy Gear S3

Samsung galaxy Gear Sport

How to use Samsung Pay

At the time of payment, the service is activated simply by bringing the smartphone closer than 5 centimeters from the POS or card reader of the establishment, and sliding your finger on the smartphone screen. The user must choose the card with which they want to make the payment and identify with the fingerprint sensor to authorize the transaction and guarantee the complete safety of the operation.

Samsung Pay uses three levels of security: fingerprint identification or iris scanner, tokenization, which encrypts card credentials, and the mobile security platform, Samsung KNOX.