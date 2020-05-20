Used by 50% of users who have a Samsung device Compatible, Samsung Pay payment technology reaches more people today thanks to the addition of a new bank to the list of already supported.
Caja Rural Group compatible with Samsung Pay
Samsung has confirmed the availability of the Samsung Pay service for all clients of the 30 entities that make up the Caja Rural Group. Starting today, they will be able to rmake purchases and payment transactions through their smartphones and smart watches, and the Samsung Pay community will be able to include their Caja Rural cards on the platform and expand their mobile payment options.
To use it you have to dto register the debit or credit cards that we have, but beware, we must have a compatible Samsung device. In Spain, Samsung Pay is currently compatible with these models and wearables:
Samsung galaxy Note 10
Samsung galaxy Note 9
Samsung galaxy Note 8
Samsung galaxy S20
Samsung galaxy S10
Samsung galaxy S9
Samsung galaxy S8
Samsung galaxy S7
Samsung galaxy S6
Samsung galaxy A8
Samsung galaxy A5 (2017)
Samsung galaxy A5 (2016)
Samsung galaxy Watch
Samsung galaxy Gear S3
Samsung galaxy Gear Sport
How to use Samsung Pay
At the time of payment, the service is activated simply by bringing the smartphone closer than 5 centimeters from the POS or card reader of the establishment, and sliding your finger on the smartphone screen. The user must choose the card with which they want to make the payment and identify with the fingerprint sensor to authorize the transaction and guarantee the complete safety of the operation.
Samsung Pay uses three levels of security: fingerprint identification or iris scanner, tokenization, which encrypts card credentials, and the mobile security platform, Samsung KNOX.