If you are from Madrid and they call you from this phone number, pick it up quickly

The Community of Madrid has already incorporated a unique telephone number in 95% of the health centers so that the user who receives a telephone call from his health center can identify the origin of the incoming call as the institutional telephone number of Attention Primary.

It will affect calls to landlines and mobile phones for the appointment to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or for telephone consultation. This is the telephone number 913700001, which thus identifies any call that a Primary Care professional makes to a user in the Community of Madrid for an appointment at their health center, consultation, any related procedure or healthcare.

In this way, the user will easily identify the number and if they save it in their contacts it will be easier for them to identify who it is, the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has indicated in a statement, where they have specified that the service is in adaptation process in eight health centers, and it is already available also in 29 local clinics that have digital technology.

With this phone number, which uniquely identifies the call, the Primary Care Assistance Management aims to make it easier for the user to identify an institutional number, avoid the loss of calls that are generated by the reception of unknown numbers or switchboards, and enhance trust in communication and loyalty with the healthcare institution.

In the event that the call is not answered or is lost, the citizen must contact their health center, as indicated in the locution if they contact the telephone number 913 700 001. On the other hand, it is reminded that …

