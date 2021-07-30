If you are driving and see this, the DGT asks for your help: this is how you should act

One vehicle overtakes another. (Photo: GETTY)

You are driving on the highway or highway and a vehicle passes you on the left at full speed, clearly exceeding the maximum allowed.

Or you drive in the left lane, passing vehicles that are slower than you, but you do so at the maximum speed allowed, 120 kilometers per hour, or even a little below it. However, a vehicle is behind you without respecting the safe stopping distance. He wants to pass. Turn on the long distance lights. Sometimes he even honks the horn.

Do these attitudes sound familiar to you? Well, the DGT wants to put an end to them and for this it asks for your collaboration.

This has been expressed in statements to Cadena SER by the Road Safety prosecutor, Bartolomé Vargas, who demands that drivers warn the authorities.

“You have to notify. Citizen collaboration. I ask for your collaboration to detect those reckless drivers who generate very serious danger that end in tragedy, ”said Vargas.

“It has happened to me too. Those who harass you from behind, who overtake you quickly. You see them, you intuit them, they go to tragedy. To those, immediately denounce them to the Police, that the law is applied to them for the good of them and of all ”, he affirmed.

Vargas believes that “we are all on the same page” in terms of Road Safety. The prosecutor has warned that road crimes have increased and warns of “a tragic summer” because “the curve has been progressing since before the pandemic.”

