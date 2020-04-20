Than our planet is an insignificant portion of the universe, that our country is a small part of our planet, that our city is a small part of our country and that our home is a dwarf part of our city are statements of which we are aware, but surely you had never really considered . Stargazing turns us into atoms within a sea of ​​constant change.

It is true that many of us, I think I am not mistaken, it was stated that the majority, we will never understand the true dimension of our place in the universe, if we know how to define what it is and how far it extends. In order to get closer to outer space, as can already be done thanks to ESA, proposals and projects such as the telescope that is the protagonist of this news have been fundamental in recent decades. Join me in the search for an image that I am sure you will not forget in the coming weeks.

Your birthday, with stellar eyes

I think it was a long time since I rambled on at the beginning of an article, but space exploration has a philosophical component, for trying to get closer to our origin. Follies aside, you should know that we are, this year 2020, in the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Telescope launch up to our orbit. Thanks to the images that have been compiled throughout these decades, we are in a position to understand a little more about the universe around us or, at least, the closest portion that floods us with cosmic darkness.

Among the initiatives that are being developed around this event, we have been able to bring you one that I am sure will give you to put aside boredom, at least for a few minutes. Thanks to the website that NASA, who has once joined their paths with Android, has enabled for this purpose, whose link I leave you here, you will be able to know what the most famous telescope in the world captured on the day you were one more year old on this planet called Earth. When you are within the page, within the image with the title Select Your Birth Date, which means Select Your Date of Birth, you must choose the month in which you were born, first, followed by the day you arrived in the world, in second place.

It doesn’t seem like the NASA photo archive, at least on this website, be too long, since when you select a specific date, it always returns the same image, corresponding to one of the last 30 years. In my case, born on May 17, the image captured corresponds to the year 2002 and shows a cluster of galaxies, which comes from when the universe was only five billion years old. If you want to download the corresponding image, you can click on the phrase See Full Image and download it or learn more about it, by clicking on More Info. The universe, as you can see, also has its own way of congratulating us, just as we congratulate the Hubble telescope and wish him many more decades of glorious images.

