If you are a Facebook and Instagram user, you can appeal to the ‘court’ to judge the published content

Your posts, status updates, videos, photos and stories go through social media monitoring to verify that they meet the established standards. However, now we must be careful about the type of content we publish, as it could be removed by third parties.

The Facebook Oversight Board is a judicial body that made the decision in October 2019 to carry out complaints about the decisions of moderation of content that have been published on Instagram or Facebook. The last mentioned application will launch this project gradually over the next few weeks.

This resolution was a great advance, since until recently, users could only make the decision to delete their own content that was not considered suitable. But what does this provision bring?

Hereinafter, individuals may make claims to remove content that has been published by third parties, always complying with the condition that they should not appear on social networks.

Surely you ask yourself the following question: what cases will the Facebook Oversight Board consider to delete certain publications? This body will choose specific issues that can comply with said deletion.

It may be the case that sometimes the Board does not pay attention to a complaint, therefore, Facebook indicates that “if the board decides not to hear a case about a particular content, other users can still appeal that same content, so your own voice can be heard on the matter. Also, if the board takes a case, other users will be able to submit statements until deliberations begin. “

On the other hand, Facebook wants to ensure that identifying data of the person who has made the claim will be given in case of granting permission to the application. In addition, it is important to note that there is already a significant impact regarding policy compliance on published content.

