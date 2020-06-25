As usual every morning, Ana Rosa Quintana has not hesitated to get wet regarding the management that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is making the crisis of the coronavirus COVID-19 concerned. Indeed, its critical position against the executive has triggered a small disagreement with Marta Nebot, one of the collaborators of ‘The Ana Rosa program’ this Thursday, June 25. Everything has arisen as a result of Quintana’s complaint about the measures that the Government is taking to prevent new outbreaks from arising (as it is beginning to happen) and to be controlled in a fast and effective way to prevent the pandemic from spreading again. in all the country.

Regarding this topic, Nebot considers today, « our fear is dying ». The journalist believes that « although economic fear is indeed growing a lot », the fear of the pandemic seems to be disappearing, reviewing the images of massive parties in countless places in our country. « Viewing the images of the meetings and parties (…) Anyone with fingers in the forehead should be concerned, « said Nebot, reflecting afterwards that » what has happened to us is very fat and obviously can happen again. « Despite this, she was hopeful because she believes that « We are more prepared (…) and it seems that the chain of contagion is beginning to be controlled » and gave as an example the app to be tested in La Gomera in order to identify cases of contagion and control possible outbreaks.

« In Europe it already works », Ana Rosa wanted to remember, to which Nebot clarified that « The one used by the Germans does not work if you do not have a latest model mobile (…) so half the population cannot use it. « In this way, the collaborator tried to make it clear that the Sánchez executive is not as far behind as Quintana may think. Furthermore, Nebot wanted to remember that in Asturias it has been The patent for respirators was launched, which was positive for future outbreaks, something that did not convince the host of ‘The Ana Rosa program’ either. « The respirators thing gives me little peace of mind, really », said the presenter, making it clear that she is convinced that the economy must be recovered to avoid falling into a major crisis. « Sure you have to open it, but you have to take action »Quintana sentenced.

Ana Rosa’s criticism of Pedro Sánchez

She also made it clear that she is convinced that « here the measurements are taken 15 days late, we are going at 33 revolutions per minute », something Nebot made clear that he did not believe. Therefore, the presenter of the magazine did not hesitate to affirm: « If you and I were in agreement, we would have to go to the doctor. » Laughing, they both changed the subject and the presenter opened another political debate at the table., thus evidencing the difference in posture and ideology that exists between the two and that the viewers of ‘The Ana Rosa program’ They were able to check it live this Thursday, June 25.