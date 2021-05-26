“If we want to beat Barça we will have to get the best of it”

05/26/2021 at 5:33 PM CEST

Armani Milan will be the first Blaugrana rival in the Final Four in Cologne. Ettore Messina’s team (1959, Catania) reaches the climax of the Euroleague, which has not happened in 29 years.

The architect of returning the Italian team to a Final Four, is your coach, one of the most respected coaches in Europe and with a winning percentage at the level of the best. His name has been linked to Barça on several occasions.

Messina has four titles in its history, including the last one for an Italian team, Kinder Bologna, which achieved it in 2001. He achieved one more with the Italian team, and the last two, with CSKA. Only Zeljko Obradovic (18) has more Final Four appearances than Messina (15).

Make the Armani champion

Now, the task is to make the Milanese team champion, in the most even Euroleague season in history. “It has been a challenging year, and it has been tough without the presence of the covid-19 fans, before 18 teams that have invested heavily, with impressive rosters, so reaching the Final Four is something special, and where anything can happen & rdquor ;, he explains.

And the first great stumbling block It will be Barça, which theoretically starts as a favorite after having dominated the regular season, despite having suffered to eliminate Zenit. Messina is clear about what aspects must improve to be able to face Barça.

“We got kicked in the ass in both games & rdquor ;, acknowledges Messina.”We know that they are a very physical team, with a very long squad, and they do a great job defensively, and they have all the talent in the world in attack to hit amazing shots and win every type of match, ”he said.

A complicated task

“We know it will be difficult, but we have had a great season and we have also beaten great teams.. Also, we had a very tough series with Bayern. We also know that we have to get the best out of it if we want to beat Barça. We have a great level, but it is not enough if we want to win them & rdquor ;, said Messina.

Among the rival players, he knows one very well: Pau Gasol, whom he had as a player when he was an assistant to the Lakers in the 2011-12 season, so you know what you can bring.

“Pau is an NBA champion. He has won everything with the national team, is a great leader and has spectacular playing skills & rdquor ;, It said about Sant Boi.

“Obviously, athletically he is not the same as 15 or 20 years ago, but he is a player who brings leadership and acts very cold. Your hand will not shake in decisive moments, so his presence makes Barça better & rdquor ;, he said.