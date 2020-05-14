On Thursday (14), President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), for his indications of reports of matters sent by the government.

“According to whom the Chamber command gives the rapporteurship, he already signals that he does not want to solve anything. It seems that he wants to sink the economy to screw the government and perhaps take political advantage ahead,” he declared.

The president defended that it is not the time to think about the 2022 elections. “We cannot think about 22 here. If we think about the 2022 election, Brazil will go to the hole,” he said.

In a video conference with businessmen, the president asked them to “pay attention” to how “power in Brasilia” works. Bolsonaro specifically criticized the handing over of the rapporteur for the provisional measure to make working hours and wages more flexible for a PCdoB parliamentarian.

Last week, Maia appointed Congressman Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) as rapporteur for MP 936/2020, which allows companies to reduce wages with proportional reduction of hours during the coronavirus crisis.

“It is not an outburst, it is a reality. Handing over the flexibilization of the contract to the PCdoB is not to resolve”, he said. And he added, again without directly quoting Maia: “There are people who are not from the government, they are inside another House that does not want to resolve the matter, it seems that they have made an agreement with the left,” he declared.

Without going into details, the president said that with the rapporteurship in the hands of the party, Brazil’s tendency is to “sink”. “When you put someone from the PCdoB … Only in Brazil, the Communist Party of Brazil will talk about democracy and freedom of work, only in Brazil. So the tendency is for us to sink, this is the trend”, he declared .

