We know that public transport is one of the most efficient and least polluting forms of mobility. Up to 4x fewer grams of CO₂ are emitted per passenger compared to private diesel or gasoline powered car. But what about the trips we make with shared electric vehicles?

At this moment, the idea of ​​reserving a car or a motorcycle to move around the city may seem very far away. But when this bad dream passes – the current health situation that imposes enormous limitations on us – it will be necessary to return to the path towards sustainable mobility.

Advantages of shared vehicles

According to a study by the Transport and Environment organization, a greater use of shared vehicles (car sharing services) can be key to reducing pollution (both atmospheric and acoustic), reducing road traffic and making our cities environments more habitable.

According to said work, “private vehicles are not used 90% of the time and more than half of the trips of the remaining 10% are used to transport a single person.” Furthermore, “for each shared vehicle, the use of between 5 and 15 private vehicles is reduced”.

In other words: greater use of shared vehicles contributes to reducing pollution, noise and the number of parked or circulating vehicles.

An increasingly present service

Many European cities like Madrid or Barcelona are revolutionizing the way we move. They offer a wide variety of shared vehicle alternatives. They merge machines and technology to meet the needs of freedom, speed and closeness that new generations demand.

Young people are less and less interested in having their own car. Little by little, the older generations are being drawn by his example, distancing ourselves from that longing for belonging that led us to buy a new car.

Furthermore, shared electric mobility has become a new business opportunity for investors and large automakers. They see in these services a solution to the fall in the sale of their vehicles.

Governments are also favoring this mobility transition, allowing electric vehicles to park for free within cities. In addition, they grant aid to individuals who want to renew their vehicle for an electric one. Recall that electric vehicle engines are more efficient and that they also reduce up to 95% the emissions generated by a gasoline car.

Factors holding back change

In view of its advantages, what are the factors that prevent electric mobility and the use of shared vehicles from being the definitive solution to traffic and pollution problems?

The main barriers are four:

Impossibility of users to recharge their vehicles within the city. There are few public charging points in cities and installation in homes further increases the cost of purchasing the vehicle.

Recharge time. Undoubtedly, the recharging time is much longer than that of a conventional vehicle, but it also depends on the recharging point we use. The fast recharge takes between 15 and 30 minutes, the semi-fast recharge between 1.5 and 3 hours and the slow recharge takes between 5 and 8 hours.

High acquisition cost and little autonomy. The price of electric cars is still high (even with government aid). In addition, the distance we can travel on a single charge is relatively short (between 300 and 400 kilometers), which makes it difficult to make long journeys.

Carsharing services are not profitable in small cities. Fewer people means a smaller market. If we also add that in these cities most people have their own car, the service is not feasible.

More charging points

According to the Association of European Car Builders, the lack of charging points is the most pressing problem. It represents the main adoption barrier for consumers. The reason is obvious: who is interested in buying a car that cannot be easily recharged?

Other studies indicate that around 30 million vehicles (80% of the automotive fleet) sleep on the street, where there are not enough electric recharging points. It is clear that the transition towards sustainable mobility involves improving the infrastructure of cities to meet this growing demand.

It is here where some companies work to transform cities into smart cities. With the installation of multipurpose charging points, they fuse innovation, technology and an entrepreneurial vision to solve this problem.

In a few years, the charging points for electric vehicles will become one more urban element in our cities. This requires close collaboration between companies and governments to regulate the parameters and concessions of this new market.

Cars charged with solar energy

With the integration of photovoltaic panels at recharging points, energy is generated where it is consumed. This strategy will reduce the losses due to its transport and the CO₂ emissions related to its production.

The example of this most visible technology worldwide is the fast charging points of the North American company Tesla. But there are many other European examples such as Ionity (Powered by the BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Ford and KIA Motors consortium), EVBox (Dutch company with more than 60,000 charging points) or Enel X (Italian company with more than 30,000 points. recharge), among others.

As a national example we find the consortium formed by the companies BSQ Solar and Fagor Electrónica that work together with ISFOC and UPM for the development of a multipurpose recharging point powered by high concentration solar energy.

The project, called PowerTree, also integrates other important services such as a vegetation tower with an air purification system, charging points for electronic devices, an interactive display for tourist information and diffuse lighting to improve pedestrian safety at night.

As stated in the United Nations 2030 Agenda in its SDG17 objective, alliances to achieve the objectives will be key to the transition towards efficient mobility and use of energy. It is necessary for politicians, businessmen, social leaders and civil society to work together, putting the needs of people and our cities at the center of solutions.

But until that time comes, let’s reflect on what we can learn from this crisis to transform our future.

This article was first published in The Conversation by Jorge Adán Sánchez Reséndiz, Doctor of Architecture, Researcher at the itdUPM Center, Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM); Francesca Olivieri, Associate Professor of Sustainable Design and Energy Efficiency in Buildings, Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM); Lorenzo Olivieri, Professor of the Department of Construction and Architectural Technology, Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM); and Valentina Oquendo Di Cosola, Architect and researcher at the Department of Construction and Architectural Technologies, Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM).

.