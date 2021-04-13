“If we propose to prolong the alarm, they scream. And, if not, also”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the PP spokesman in the Senate, Javier Maroto, had a tense encounter this Tuesday in the plenary session of the Upper House.

The Executive Leader has assured that the popular will pay at the polls for having been “in front of” the Government, as well as their “disloyalty” during the crisis devastated by the pandemic. Sánchez has also stirred up the PP for its lack of definition about the extension of the state of alarm beyond May 9, the day it will decline.

″ Are you in favor of the state of alarm as of May 9, or not? If the Government proposes to prolong the state of alarm, you scream and if we do not propose it, you also scream, ”Sánchez snapped at Maroto in the Senate.

Sánchez has linked the political position of the PP to “the latitude in the electoral representation” of those of Casado. The Prime Minister believes that the popular “are for or against” the state of alarm depending on the territory.

The President of the Government believes that the popular are in favor or against the state of alarm depending on the territory

Sánchez has also accused those of Casado of “sowing doubts” in Europe about the recovery plan that he outlined this Tuesday and of creating “defamation and anxiety” about the vaccination campaign.

The head of the Government has reiterated that 70% of the population will be vaccinated in summer and has defended the “social shield” of the Government which, in his opinion, has been a “relief”. Sánchez has reproached Maroto for the fact that the PP is absent in matters of social protection.

“In social protection they remind me of someone… do you listen? it is silence. Nothing at all, ”Sánchez snapped, paraphrasing the former leader of Ciudadanos (Cs) Albert Rivera ….

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.