04/26/2020

On at 17:50

CEST

Sport.es

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has predicted on Sunday that “the entire Bundesliga will collapse” as

follow the demanding health prevention measures and do not resume behind closed doors “for the next few months”.

“If we don’t play for the next few months, the entire Bundesliga will collapse. And then there won’t even be a league in the form we know of.”

Watzke has stated in an interview with Sky TV, analyzing the competitive paralysis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course, many fans say, ‘The mood is not there, it does not appear on television.’. That is perfectly clear. But it’s about

to save football! “, he blurted out about his request to restart the Bundesliga without spectators in the stands.

“We do everything we can to get us back to work. We don’t want special treatment, definitely not; but we also don’t want

being at a disadvantage, “he said of the decisions taken by the federal government regarding professional German football.

“Soccer may have played a very relevant role in society, but that alone is not the bottom of the matter. We have to do everything possible to prevent someone from saying that soccer has a favorable treatment“Watzke stressed.

“We don’t want to start with a special position. But then again, you can’t compare soccer with other sports more

popular, we want to exercise our professions, “he sentenced.

.