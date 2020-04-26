In an interview with the broadcaster ‘SKY’, Hans-Joachim Watzke, managing director of the aurinegro club, emphasizes the importance of returning to activities even without the presence of the public

In an interview with the broadcaster ‘Sky’, the managing director of Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke, emphasized the importance of returning to the activities of the Bundesliga even without the presence of the public. For him, if the games are not held in the coming months, the league will collapse and will not be the same as the fans know.

Hans-Joachim Watzke defends the return of the Bundesliga, even with the gates closed (Photo: Disclosure / Twitter)

Photo: Lance!

– If we don’t play in the coming months, the whole Bundesliga will collapse. So it will no longer exist in the way we know it – said Watzke

So far, the new dates of the German Championship have not been defined. It should be noted that nine rounds remain for the end of the competition. The tendency is that the remaining 82 games will be played with the gates closed, and the minimum number of people in the stadiums.

The official said he understood the criticism of the fans about the games without an audience, but stressed the need for a return to save German football from even worse consequences.

– Of course I also know that many fans say that the atmosphere in the stadium is not there, it does not appear on TV. This is perfectly clear. But, it is about saving football – he stressed.

The German federation plans to return to the Bundesliga dispute from May 9, with a maximum of 300 people in each game (players, referees, logistics, safety and health professionals). According to Watzke, all clubs are ready to return on this date.

Finally, former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness agreed with Watzke’s position on the importance of the return of games to the financial health of clubs and the future of football.

– In principle, games behind closed doors seem questionable, but given the financial situation of some clubs, they are vitally important and there is no alternative to them – commented Hoeness to Kicker magazine.

As released by the World Health Organization (WHO), the latest report shows that Germany recorded around 157,000 cases of coronavirus with 5,880 deaths from the disease.

