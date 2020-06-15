The Spanish Feliciano López, player and director of the Mutua Madrid Open, conditions the survival of the ATP to be able to play tournaments again. In an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, Toledo has reviewed the latest movements in tennis, waiting for the organisms that govern the sport to reveal the calendar for the rest of the season.

“As a player and as a tournament director, I can see the reality and how difficult it is to survive in this crisis. It’s hitting everyone, this is what players have to understand, “he said.

“It is urgent that everyone play. If there are no tournaments, the ATP may not be able to survive,” Feliciano said., that these days he should have been defending his title at the Queens ATP 500.

Different options

On the return to the slopes, Feliciano affirmed that different options are being considered. “One in which it is played behind closed doors and as there are no spectators, the economic prizes are reduced. Another, in which there is 30 or 40% of the public and the reduction in prizes is not so great, “he added.

On what the Madrid tournament will do, which in principle could be located in September in preparation for Roland Garros, López noted that perhaps it could be played with 40% of the public and reducing the prize pool.