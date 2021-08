Dr. Alejandro Macías, former national commissioner against AH1N1 influenza in Mexico, explains that if Latin America continues to be the region of the world that invests the least in health with respect to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), we would face the same disaster in the next pandemic . Some countries on our continent even produced vaccines in the past, but they stopped doing so. Can we recover what was lost to prepare ourselves better? The infectologist responds.