“If we do things well in Madrid, we depend on us”

06/12/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Alex Abrines faces the final with enthusiasm, aware that finishing with the Endesa League title would be a magnificent way to close the season. “We are happy to be in the final against Madrid at a very high level atunque we will have to come out very well to beat Madrid & rdquor ;, said the Mallorcan

“We always play to win all the titles, although now a very difficult opponent awaits us and also, with an audience & rdquor;” he commented. “Now it’s time to win it. We have been doing things well and whether to follow us at our level is up to us. “

“In attack, we have shown the best and the worst – obviously we have a rival who will not make things easy for us and we will have to do it very well & rdquor ;, he said. “The motivation to play against Madrid is through the roof and everything happens to have a great game in Madrid and achieve the field factor & rdquor ;, he concluded.

The best time of year

For its part, the American Cory Higgins, said that the final “is the best moment of the year, another opportunity to win a title & rdquor;

“I am just as motivated as in all the games we face. We have shown character and I hope it continues like this and I feel confident in my team & rdquor ;, he commented.

To win the WiZink Center, ensure thate “We have to control the little things, energy and motivation we already have & rdquor ;, he concluded.