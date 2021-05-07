If we could choose, what is the best vaccine against covid-19?

Is there a risk of spreading the virus after being vaccinated? 1:05

(CNN Spanish) – Like every Friday, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers the questions of the audience, mostly about the vaccine against covid-19. From what is the best vaccine to receive to side effects.

In addition, we answer questions about the forms of contagion.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information on covid-19. Information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we will answer some questions that we have been asked on our Twitter account @DrHuerta.

Questions about the covid-19 vaccine

@drhuerta good afternoon Dr Huerta

Regarding your vaccine and allergy comment. In 2008 or 2009 I had an anaphylactic shock from aspirin, (hospitalization) and another two times from other medications, mild allergies

I am allergic to several medications, can I get vaccinated? Belinda – Belinda (@ GueritaIce55) May 6, 2021

Hi Belinda. I think your allergy history is very clear and severe.

I don’t think you should use the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. However, please consult your GP.

I have had clotting problems, is there danger with any of the vaccines ??? – Linda Galeano (@LindaGaleanoR) May 6, 2021

Hi beautiful. Not all people who developed thrombosis as a side effect of the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines had a prior history of thrombosis.

However, please consult with your personal doctor so that they clarify the cause of the thrombosis you had and can decide which vaccine is best for you.

@drhuerta about the Russian vaccine, in Bolivia they will place the 2nd dose within 3 months, is the vaccine still effective? or loses effectiveness.

If a person is hypertensive and has diabetes, is there a possibility of clots being generated with the Pfizer vaccine? – Rodrigo Riera Quesada (@ rodrigoarq93) May 5, 2021

Hello Rodrigo. There are no scientific studies that support the effectiveness of only the first dose after 3 months.

Apparently, it is the word of the director of the Gamaleya institute that has been taken as evidence that this could be the case.

I’m so sorry I can’t help you.

@drhuerta greeting doctor I am allergic to aspirin and some painkillers, my question is can I get vaccinated against COVID, it would not have any side effects. From Dominican Republic – Robert Feliz Heredia (@robertheredia) May 5, 2021

Sure you do, Robert. According to the CDC, drug and food allergies do not prevent a person from being vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

@drhuerta would like to know your opinion on prolonging the 2nd dose of Pfizer to day 38 – 40 instead of 21 days? Is the vaccine as effective? I thank you immensely for all the information that you provide us every day. Greetings from Quito – Ecuador – Carolina Salazar (@carosalazararq) May 5, 2021

Hello Carolina. According to the United States CDC, the second dose can be postponed for up to 42 days or six weeks.

Doctor,

After how many days after the covid has been overcome, can a person be vaccinated against the covid?

My grandfather passed the civid on April 10 and they are already vaccinating in his community and we want to know if he can or should wait.

Thank you – LouHope (@ LouHope6) May 4, 2021

Hi Lou. According to the CDC, one can be vaccinated from day 14 after having overcome the disease.

@drhuerta how long the effect of the vaccine lasts after the second dose. No one has said anything about it. Thanks – Claudia (@ todorosa37) May 4, 2021

Excellent question Claudia. That is not yet known because the vaccines have only been used for nine to ten months.

We will have to wait for the results of the clinical studies of the vaccines with follow-up of the volunteers to answer your question.

If we could choose, on a personal level: Which one is the best”? Considering effectiveness and efficiency… Pfizer, Moderna or J&J ?! And because? (Without considering that J&J is a dose, in the end, which generates “greater / better” protection on a personal level) … serious question. – Ivn Mrls (@MrlsIvn) May 4, 2021

Hello IVN. That’s a good question. What is considered is that all the vaccines in use today have a very high efficacy in preventing serious disease, one that becomes complicated and takes you to the hospital.

That is why they say that the best vaccine is the one injected into your shoulder.

@drhuerta Dear Dr., what is the maximum time to get the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine? The first avoids, in case of contagion, from having serious symptoms? Thanks. – Tomás Wong Kit (@TomasWKC) May 3, 2021

Hello Tomas. According to the US CDC, the second dose can be postponed for up to 42 days or six weeks.

@drhuerta Dear doctor, ask for my vaccinated parents, do you already have an estimate of when it would be necessary to vaccinate them again? Annually, as with the flu? Thanks. – Arturo Kalej H. (@ArturoKal) May 3, 2021

Very good question, Arturo. Still not known.

It is being mentioned that a third dose of some vaccines might be necessary, but there are still no studies to support that idea. You have to be attentive to the news.

Questions about vaccine side effects

Dr. 25 year old person vaccinated with Pfizer (1st dose) has presented severe joint pain since the application (3 weeks). I listen to it regularly and have had several questions from people with a similar picture. Is there any protocol on this? Is there a way to contact? – Chio (@chioalien) May 3, 2021

Hi Chío. It is difficult to answer your question, as it is impossible to know if this could be a long-term side effect of the vaccine or another condition that has nothing to do with the vaccine.

I advise you to visit an internal medicine doctor for a full evaluation.

@drhuerta very good morning. The Pfizer vaccine can cause infertility problems in young people. I think not, but I consult you to be able to refute this “theory”. Thanks a thousand. – RODOLFO ZAPATA (@ rzapata9) May 6, 2021

Hi Rodolfo. Very good question. According to scientific reviews of side effect reports, no vaccine, including the one from Pfizer / BioNTech, causes infertility.

That is a fake news favorite of the anti-vaccine groups, who try to scare people by spreading that kind of fake news.

Questions about contagion

@drhuerta @EstebanOrtizMD @ waleman64 @henrypinela I come to you as the doctors that I respect the most, I read and trust to ask you, on an international 4-hour plane trip, what are the precautions that should be taken taking into account that they already travel full ability – Cornholio (@nuckingfutsreal) May 6, 2021

The chance of getting infected on a plane is very low, Cornholio. This is due to the type of air circulation that aircraft have.

The possibility of catching it on the way to the airport or at the airport itself, both on the way in and out is probably higher than on the plane.

However, I recommend that you wear your mask all the time, and not drink or eat during those 4 hours.

Washing your hands constantly is also very important.

@drhuerta Good morning. My son was vaccinated with Pfizer 4 days ago. He is somehow a carrier because he has been vaccinated and could he infect me? How many days would this risk last? Do I need to wear a mask to see me? Shouldn’t you approach without a mask? – Rocio Melgar Capella (@capella_melgar) May 5, 2021

Excellent question. No way, Rocío.

No person who receives the vaccine receives the intact virus capable of causing the disease.

Therefore, a vaccinated person cannot infect due to the effect of the vaccine.

Another thing is that it becomes infected after having been vaccinated and – although that is still under study – it can infect.

@drhuerta are fabric masks effective in preventing contagion for coVid? – 578541 (@ Mf3Ey0uagQmvPl8) May 5, 2021

Hi MF. Due to variants and aerosol contagion, a single cloth mask is considered not sufficient.

What is advised is to wear a surgical mask attached to the face and on top, a well-fitting cloth mask to seal the edges that may be open.

@drhuerta, are there epidemiological studies that show cases of recontagion by COVID-19? – Ricardo Gutierrez (@ RicardoGutier31) May 4, 2021

The possibility of re-infection after having passed the covid-19 is a proven fact.

What is not yet well known is its true frequency, although it is considered that – at least relapse with a disease with symptoms – it is not very frequent.

@drhuerta Greetings. I am a teacher and I have already received the vaccine, we will soon return to face-to-face classes and I am concerned that the students have not been vaccinated and may be infected. What care should I take to avoid bringing the virus from school to my family? Thanks!! – Yorch (@YorcheduE) May 4, 2021

Excellent question, Yorch. The most important thing is the ventilation of the classroom; windows must be open.

Second, you and the students must wear masks and be at least 2 meters apart.

Do you have questions about the coronavirus?

Send me your questions on Twitter, we will try to answer them in our next episodes. You can find me at @DrHuerta.

If you think this podcast is useful, help others find it by rating and reviewing it on your favorite podcast app. We’ll be back tomorrow so be sure to subscribe to get the latest episode on your account.

And for the most up-to-date information you can always head to CNNEspanol.com. Thanks for your attention.

If you have any questions you can send them to Dr. Elmer Huerta through Twitter. You can also head over to CNNE.com/coronaviruspodcast for all episodes of our “Coronavirus: Reality vs. Reality” podcast. fiction”.