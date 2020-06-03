For decades the lands east of the American Rocky Mountains were distributed among all the settlers who were gradually arriving. An immense land, from Mexico to Canada, where previously there were Native American tribes, large herds of buffalo, and an extensive prairie of low grasses.

But it didn’t take long for the settlers to abandon it again. Because a few years after his arrival, poor agricultural practices and a few years of drought made the terrain quite inhospitable. So much so that the area was unofficially renamed the Dust Bowl.

Its inhabitants ended up suffering hunger from the loss of crops, and diseases dragged by huge sand storms. The United States, 85 years ago, also had to wear a mask.

During the 19th century the population was convinced that the fields, the more they worked, the more fertile they would be. That the cultivation of the fields would attract even more rain. So they began to colonize a surface that, apparently, was not very promising.

And time seemed to prove them right. The happy American 1920s also brought great prosperity to this land. With unusually rainy years in states like Kansas, Oklahoma or Colorado.

So thousands of people were drawn to those flourishing and buoyant lands.

But after the rainy years came the lack of rainfall and the ruin of some settlers who increased their debts each year convinced that luck would change the next. And it didn’t change.

And his great American dream ran dry. And it resulted in the largest migration in US history. The famous Route 66, which so many climate refugees used in search of the prosperous Californian lands, became popular at that time.

A ‘solution’ that made everything worse

Banks and large landowners became owners of all that land, introducing an even more intensive and harmful agriculture. In the short term it was the only way to be profitable. But this decision led to further deterioration of the soil that caused an increase in the intensity of the dust storms that had been occurring in recent years.

The drought was abnormally harsh, but not unprecedented.

The oscillations in the Pacific currents (El Niño and La Niña) greatly influence the climate of the region. But the native species of the area were well adapted to them.

The surface was covered with low grasses that, although not abundant, protected the soil from wind erosion. And its deep roots allowed them to capture what little water there was, even though there was no abundance of rain. But the tillage ended them.

And it is that such unfortunate decisions were made as cotton, which requires large amounts of water, was one of the majority crops that were imposed there, with which it absorbed what little water the land had left.

Consequently, the dry soil was easily disintegrated and the entire surface was covered with dust. And the great winds lifted authentic walls of particulate earth that they transported for thousands of kilometers.

The inhabitants of the plains, when they saw the dark wall approaching, locked themselves in their houses for the duration of the storm: a few minutes, a few hours, or even two days.

And the dust, banished from that new desert, often ended up in the Great Lakes area. In May 1934 he even came to New York.

But the so-called “black blizzards”, which ravaged such a fateful decade, were only the shocking image of the problem. With them came hunger and malnutrition, a consequence of the loss of crops and income.

The wind brought disease

And there was something even worse: People exposed to these storms developed serious health problems not related to famine. Because the dust also brought diseases.

The doctors of the time detected an increase in pathologies in the upper respiratory tract, such as sinusitis, laryngitis or bronchitis, and also in the eyes, with ulcers and a greater number of infections.

The infant mortality rate increased by 29% and the death of people from respiratory infections by 41%.

They calculated that during a storm a person could end up with more than 6 grams of dust in their respiratory tract, and that such an amount produced not only chronic, but acute and severe disease.

– The mucous epithelium of the respiratory tract erodes, causing the bacterial colonies to proliferate.

– Sand also decreases the activity of alveolar macrophages, weakening the immune barrier.

– The large amount of sand, added to the inflammation created, can even cause the airways to become blocked.

However, the dust not only caused problems on its own, but was itself the vehicle of infectious agents. It dragged myriads of microorganisms naturally present in the earth, but also those that came from human activities and livestock.

Most were forms of resistance from environmental bacteria, not pathogens. But some could proliferate in human tissues causing serious infections to a very vulnerable population.

For example, there was a great increase in what was called “Valley Fever”. The most correct medical term is coccidiomycosis, a fungal disease caused by inhaling spores.

The fungi, two species of the genus Coccidioides, grow naturally in arid soils of America and use the winds to transport their spores over long distances.

Unfortunately, these sandy blizzards are not a thing of the past. Before the Dust Bowl they happened occasionally, although with much less intensity. After the fateful 1930s they continued to occur, but again with less intensity and frequency.

But global change and the associated climate are causing soils to change. There is less and less land left with native plants, and on too many occasions we substitute inappropriate crops without even stopping to think.

That is why droughts and heat waves are increasingly abundant throughout the world. So desertification advances relentlessly.

In the last 20 years, Arizona, the state adjacent to those where the ‘Dust Bowl affected so much, has suffered a rebound in coccidiomycosis.

Climate change and the expansion of urban areas to increasingly arid areas explain this event: there is a positive correlation between the number of sandstorms and the number of infections, but also a negative correlation with respect to rainfall.

In 2006, the prevalence of infection in Arizona was 91 cases per 100,000 people. But 5 years later, in 2011, it amounted to 248 cases per 100,000.

It is an infection that is mostly asymptomatic, but can present chest pain, fever and cough. And sometimes, especially if the exposure to the fungus has been great, it can be life-threatening.

Climate change infections

These infections are gradually more frequent and are increasingly associated with climate change.

Some bacteria have also shown the ability to infect due to drought and wind. And an increase in the density of some bacteria like Streptococcus pneumoiae has been seen in the upper respiratory tract after sandstorms.

In addition, in studies carried out in West Africa, another arid zone with high concentrations of suspended particles, the relationship between exposure to heat and high dust concentrations with the appearance of bacterial meningitis, such as that caused by Neisseria meningitidis, was verified. .

And to complete the triad of infectious agents, yes, some viruses could also be transmitted.

From January to June 1935, the year at the zenith of the ‘Dust Bowl’, twice as many measles cases were detected as in all of 1917, before the dry season. More than 40,000 people were counted in those six months.

It may seem like a coincidence, an outbreak associated with poor living conditions, but it points to causality: the ability of the measles virus to transmit itself through these dust storms has been demonstrated.

And it is not the only virus. Transmission in such a way has also been demonstrated with influenza viruses, as the cause of influenza.

A particularly serious fact not only because cases of human influenza are increasing, but also because these viruses can recombine with a multitude of animal strains.

The spread of strains between urban centers and places where animals live, as well as between farms of different species, could easily lead to new deadly strains, both for animals and for humans.

85 years ago they were already wearing masks

In that land we have just described, of desert fields, abandoned towns and caravans of people fleeing, the only option not to get sick was to wear protective masks. The air brought with it tons of sand and despair, but also diseases that acted synergistically and made that crisis a true hell.

In view of this history, settlement in arid areas does not seem like a good idea. But forecasts indicate that in not many years, dry weather will be the norm in places where hundreds of millions of people live.

It is yet another example of how environmental neglect can lead to the onset of disease.

And we are experiencing another example now. SARS-Cov-2 has appeared for not respecting the natural environment. And for damaging the environment, the SARS and MERS viruses, Minamata disease or thousands of cancers caused by the excessive use of pesticides also appeared.

You have to pay close attention to this detail. Masks are already mandatory in Spain to curb the epidemic. 85 years ago, in that great corner of the United States, they were just as indispensable.

Whether due to contamination, desertification to pandemics, if we destroy Nature, we may end up inhabiting a world of masks.