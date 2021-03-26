“If we are well, we will move it forward”

03/25/2021 at 8:11 PM CET

Marc Brugues

Gerard Gumbau is one of the important men in the Girona dressing room. That of Campllong is indisputable for Francisco and a player who when he speaks makes himself heard. Yesterday, Gumbau appeared on video conference and said more than interesting things about the current moment.

For the Girona, “there is no margin for error” if you want to aspire to fight for sixth place. In this sense, despite everything and the distance of 7 points with respect to Rayo, Gumbau is convinced of the team’s possibilities. “If we do the job well and we are as we should be, I am sure we will achieve it,” he said.

“We have a good team, a good squad and we have to empty ourselves to win. There is no other option, because if not, it will escape us,” he adds. For Gumbau, yes, it is useless to look at the classification. In fact, yesterday he confessed that he only looks at her “when we win.” With the game in Vallecas fifteen days from now, Gumbau doesn’t even want to hear about him. “I hope we are closer, but we would be wrong if we think three games ahead. We have to focus on the next one, which is Albacete. Although it may sound cliché, it is key, “he remembers.

These last parties, as a result of the change of Francisco’s system, Gumbau has had to act as a central in the axis several times. Campllong’s is sincere and admits that he feels “more uncomfortable” playing central not in the center of the field. Now, the losses of Bueno and Bernardo, by penalty, can easily put him back on the axis with Juanpe and who knows if Calavera, Luna or even the youthful Arnau Martínez. “This system gives us balance and depth, which is good. We disturb the opponents with the ball out and we also have more arrival in the area,” he said.