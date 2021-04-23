“If we are not solid it is difficult to beat any team”

04/23/2021 at 6:14 PM CEST

The coach of Joventut de Badalona, ​​Carles Duran, urged his team this Friday to be “solid in different aspects” of the game because if they don’t make it “it is difficult to beat any team in the Endesa League.

The green and black host Lenovo Tenerife this Saturday at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona with the intention of winning again on their track after the last setbacks against Coosur Real Betis (78-88) and Herbalife Gran Canaria (84-103).

“Our great challenge is to play well again at the Olímpic, where in the last matches we have not taken our version for different reasons, regardless of winning or losing the game, “said the green-black coach.

A complicated rival

That objective does not seem easy given the entity of the rival, the third classified in the championship of which Duran remembers that only one of his six defeats, Against Acunsa GBC, it was against rivals who do not play in the Euroleague.

Of the Tenerife team, Duran highlighted “his experience and how well defined his roles are” but he recalled that in the defeat (86-82) suffered in Tenerife they were “very close to them” and it is a goal to “repeat” this Saturday.

Duran pointed out that the presence in the team dpoint guard Bruno Fitipaldo has “balanced it a lot this season with the good shooters they have.”

Praise for Huertas

He also had words of praise for the former green-black base, Marcelinho Huertas, whom he described as “vital” for the Tenerife team. “As much for his way of being as his way of doing since he is capable of scoring 20 points and distributing 12 assists”.

With six games remaining for the end of the regular league, Carles Duran described all the remaining games for his team as “difficult”. since any rival “has his need”.

Carles Duran will continue without being able to count for this match due to injury with forward Xabi López-Arostegui and point guard Demetrius Jackson and Arturs Zagars, while they are “doubt “the forward Shawn Dawson, with” ankle discomfort “and the center Simon Birgander with a” viral process “, as reported by the club