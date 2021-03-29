If we all passed the ITV, 161 deaths per year would be avoided

Enlarge

ACD March 29, 2021

AECA-ITV maintains that 161 people would not lose their lives in traffic accidents annually, if we all passed the technical inspection.

Many drivers complain that the technical inspection of vehicles (ITV) is nothing more than a collection process whose main purpose is for the user to pay a hidden tax every year. However, from the ITV association, AECA-ITV, it is argued that there is a direct relationship with your safety,

According to this organization, it is a question of security and for this it provides evidence. According to AECA-ITV, one in ten cars involved in traffic accidents with victims had expired technical inspection.

ITV saves lives, not only collects

This statement is based on a recent study carried out by the Carlos III University of Madrid, which under the name of “Contribution of the ITV to Road Safety and the Environment”, ensures that if the total number of vehicles that do not attend to the mandatory inspections they would have done, at least 8,800 accidents, more than 7,000 injuries and 161 deaths would have been avoided.

According to this same study, vehicle technical inspections avoid 539 fatalities per year, about 12,100 wounded of different considerations and at least 17,700 traffic accidents. For this reason, from AECA-ITV it is recalled that the preventive work of ITVs is essential to determine the conditions of a vehicle and reduce or avoid risks on the road.

“Vehicles in circulation begin to have breakdowns and exhaustive controls such as those carried out by ITV stations are necessary to detect and correct them. And is that a vehicle in poor condition represents a danger not only for its driver and companions but also for all road users ”, explains Guillermo Magaz, managing director of the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles AECA-ITV.

The ITVs will collect information about the emissions of your car throughout Europe

From these data, those that affect vans are quite worrying. Despite the fact that 2020 was an atypical year, in which mobility was reduced by 25 percent due to the pandemic, the rise of electronic commerce has brought with it a greater presence of vans on the streets.