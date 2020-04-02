Massimo Cellino, president of the Brescia, considers it impossible to end the season of A series, which has been suspended since March 9 due to the crisis in the coronavirus, and threatens to withdraw the team from the tournament if the Italian Football Federation orders to resume the tournament in the coming months.

«Competitions cannot be resumed for many reasons. In particular there are two points: respect for health and the salvation of the soccer system. In addition to having lost this season, we would also ruin the following one, which will be essential, ”said Cellino, in an interview published by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In Brescia (one of the main outbreaks of the coronavirus in Italy) we have the trucks that take the dead out of town. We are in the focus of the epidemic, “added the president, bottom of Serie A, who denied that he has this point of view because, if the season is canceled, his team could avoid relegation and threatened to withdraw the team from the competition : «If they force us to play I am ready to withdraw the team and lose all the games a priori. I would do so as a form of respect for the citizens of Brescia and their loved ones who have passed away. ”

«I do not care to descend, until this moment we deserved the descent and I also have my responsibilities. Beyond this, impossible and dangerous rhythms await us to finish Series A in June. And to prolong the season it is necessary to change national and international rules, with contracts, payments, market, preseason, “he assured.

Cellino was also very hard on the UEFA: «They are arrogant and irresponsible, they only think about trophies and economic interests. If they want to do something useful, send oxygen cylinders and respirators. We will appreciate it ».