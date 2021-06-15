“If they told me a few months ago that I would start at the Eurocup, I would have laughed”

06/15/2021 at 3:14 PM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

Maarten Stekelenburg, Ajax goalkeeper and of the Dutch national teama, is the most veteran player of those who participate in Euro 2020: this Tuesday he appeared at a press conference to acknowledge that at the beginning of the season, he did not imagine being a starter with the Netherlands.

At 38, the goalkeeper who conceded Iniesta’s goal in the 2010 World Cup final returns to the international spotlight when no one was counting on him. Not even himself. “The truth is that if at the beginning of the season they told me that I was going to be the Netherlands’ starting goalkeeper in the Eurocup, I would have laughed, but it’s like putting the icing on the cake“, he conceded.

Stekelenburg started the course as a substitute for Onana in Ajax, but the sanction of the Cameroonian goalkeeper for doping returned him to ownership. And in the national team, he has advanced in recent weeks to Tim Krul as occupant of the goal.

The Ajax goalkeeper is the only member of the ‘oranje’ team who already has experience in the European Championship: he played a match in the 2008 European Championship and played in the group stage in 2012, in which the Netherlands were eliminated after losing their three matches.

“Two days before the game against Ukraine I knew I would start. I feel good physically and I think I have more experience, over the years you learn and believe more in yourself,” added the Dutch goalkeeper.

For Stekelenburg, his country’s prospects have improved after the victory over Ukraine. “Winning is always good. And it helps to have more confidence, so it is normal that expectations have risen after the start.”

Concerned for Eriksen

His partner De Vrij also appeared before the press. Eriksen’s teammate at Ajax, the Dutch defender acknowledged that he was “very affected” by the heart failure suffered by the Dane in his game against Finland.

“I have not been able to speak with him personally yet, but I have seen his photo and it seems that he is fine. It is great to be able to see him like this, after what happened.”

De Vrij also confessed that after watching on television how Eriksen was evacuated, he thought of the worst. “I had trouble sleeping, but luckily he is better.”