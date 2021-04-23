“If they put a bomb on me or jump my foot, they’ll say I’m taking advantage of it”

The United We Can candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, denounced this Friday death threats to the Police that he received on Thursday and has indicated that, the doubts expressed by Vox and his refusal to condemn them, evidence responds to his strategy of “dehumanization that is the carbon copy of what the Nazis did in the 1930s “.

This has been indicated after filing a complaint at the Congressional Police Station for the sending of a letter with bullets and death threats against him and members of his family, and after abandoning the debate organized by Cadena Ser, once the head of the Vox list, Rocío Monasterio, has reaffirmed that she does not believe his death threats and tell him “to go away.”

“If one day they shoot me, put a bomb on me or jump a foot, will they say that I take advantage of them putting a bomb or lose a foot or a hand for the campaign?? They have threatened my father, my father, my partner and me “, he criticized before the media after imposing the complaint.

“The only thing I have asked the Vox candidate is to retract those statements in which she doubted the veracity of those threats and that said that we have invented “, has underlined to explain that he transferred to the chain that if Vox remained in the debate, he would abandon it.

“The far right has already been normalized and whitewashed too much, which is the greatest danger to democracy. I have filed a complaint at the police station and I hope that there will be a judicial response and that produce arrests, but this has to have a citizen and democratic response at the polls “, he has transferred in an appearance in the vicinity of the Lower House together with members of his candidacy and deputies of United We Can.

Consequently, he has insisted that “it was about time” that “someone did this” to end him. “media whitening of the far right “ and a political force that is “a danger”, given that in “democracy, death threats are not acceptable or doubt when they occur.”