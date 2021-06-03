If they let us! Christian Nodal and Belinda

If they leave us is the new title of the single that Christian Nodal released as a duet with nothing more and nothing less than his fiancee! Of course we mean Belinda! We tell you all the details of this new single here in Music News!

If they let us, it is Nodal’s new single, and it is that after all his successes, we know by law that every song released by Christian Nodal is a resounding success and triumph in the music industry, yes or yes, there is no other option.

Now, his most recent single so far and tremendous hit song that has been playing in absolutely all clubs and bars, even parties and surely on our playlist while we bathe to forget the unfortunate or unfortunate, had been the sensation. In fact it is still the sensation, the song will continue to be played for many months even years to come!

But this new song is the complete opposite of Bottle after Bottle, it is a song full of love, full of much light and hope that is just what we should have in these times. Faith in that we will find our better half, that we will find a love that deserves all of our being and our empathy. This song is the classic song that we all know, the classic song originally composed by José Alfredo Jiménez! And now it is performed by Christian Nodal in collaboration with the beautiful and talented Belinda who comes to put her modern and sensual touch on the subject.

How beautiful to have this song and to know that they are both engaged, they not only share their love but also a lot of talent. Am I the only one who fell in love? https://youtu.be/rCUByZg2V9U