"If they leave us", Belinda and Christian Nodal in a new telenovela

The romantic duo formed by the singer, Belinda, will unite her talent with that of her partner, Christian nodal, who together will make up a new television project, the melodrama “If we are left”.

Will be Belinda, who on this occasion joins his voice to that of Christian Nodal to interpret together the musical theme of a new telenovela: “If they leave us”, it transcended.

One of the couples that has filled the atmosphere of music and the stages of “La Voz” with love, are the “pop star“and the regional music artist, who will now join this production in which they will perform one of the most iconic songs in regional music.

From the authorship of the most famous Mexican composer of all time, José Alfredo Jiménez “If we are left” would be the lyrics chosen for the main theme of the new story that will star Mayrín Villanueva and Marcus Ornellas.

Likewise, it was reported that it will be next June 1 when this production will land on Univision’s prime time, a modern adaptation that follows from the Colombian hit, “Señora Isabel.”

“Beli” interpreter of pop songs such as “Luz sin Gravedad”, “En el amor hay que perdonar”, “Amor a Primera Vista” etc., who has formed a long-lasting relationship with the “sonorense” for almost a year. voices to interpret a duet the theme that will set the music for the next melodrama.

The composition of “‘If we leave’ pays homage to love and hope and the fact that it is performed by one of the most acclaimed couples in the world of entertainment, the Spanish-Mexican, Belinda Peregrín Schüll and Christian Nodal, thrills no only his followers but makes everyone vibrate and makes them believe in the dream of a life together. “

It is a luxury to have Christian Nodal and Belinda perform one of the most beautiful, romantic and classic songs of all time by the great Mexican composer, José Alfredo Jiménez “,

It was the telenovela’s own executive producer, Carlos Bardasano, who revealed it in an exclusive interview with People en Español.

Having two of the most successful young singers of the moment in one of the most classic and remembered stories is to give it that modern and contemporary treatment that is reflected in the way we wanted to tell the novel, he added.

On the other hand, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who would have starred in her return to the screen with the new Netflix series, will also have her own return in Mexico with her participation in the television genre that saw her career emerge from a very young age.

Among other surprises, the project will also mark the return of the interpreter Gaby Spanic, the remembered “Usurper”, as revealed.

“If they leave us,” tells the story of Alicia Villanueva, a woman who after a lifetime married to whom she thought was the love of her life discovers that her husband has been cheating on her for years.

Victim of the deceptions and disappointments of Sergio (Ayala), Alicia will make the decision to separate, rebuild her life and give herself a new chance in love with someone younger.

Meanwhile, the faithful followers of the famous couple who are in Spain, are very aware of their steps wherever they are.

The “model” and “businesswoman”, Belinda Peregrin and Nodal recently starred in a reunion after staying a few weeks away after a trip that the regional made to Mexico.

With a sweet and romantic video, the couple again took refuge in each other’s arms after the physical separation that physically wore down the author of “Adiós Amor”, after he revealed that being away from his beloved would have caused him to spend several nights of insomnia.