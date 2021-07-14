if they don’t work, F1 won’t hold sprint races

This weekend, the Great Britain Grand Prix It will host the first 100km Formula 1 sprint race at Silverstone, which will decide on Sunday’s starting grid on Saturday afternoon.

F1 management is confident that the modification of the weekend schedule will prove a success with fans and will pave the way for around six such events to take place from 2022.

But Ross Brawn, Formula 1 sporting director, comments that they will only continue with the idea if it works for those who really follow the championship.

He is aware that traditional fans may not be in favor of the new format, and also that if the sprint format does not attract a wider audience, it will not make any sense.

We will never make this happen if it is clearly not a success, “he said.” There is no incentive to do it if the audience is not involved, if we do not see strong commitment from the fans and we do not see benefits. “

“I think one of the best things about what is happening is that it is only three races, it is not the season. In the past, F1 has always had problems with the fact that when an adjustment is made, it is theoretically made for the season”.

“We all remember the qualifying fiasco [por eliminación] a few years ago, which was thankfully corrected mid-season. I think it was something that everyone predicted would be a problem, and it turned out to be. “

“So these are three events in which we are going to test this format. And if it is not a success, if we do not get the answers that we expected, we will raise our hands and we will stay where we are and we will see other initiatives.”

The busy pre race grid

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

If F1 decides to continue with the sprint race idea for 2022, it will face the difficult decision of choosing the right venues.

However, Brawn says that F1 will not “sell out” by offering it to the highest bidders, as that would risk them staying in places that might not be the best for fans.

“I think in any organization there are people at each end of the scale,” he said. “We have our business people beating the business drum, and we have our racing people beating the racing drum.”

“So it will depend on Stefano [Domenicali] and I, and one or two others, make a recommendation of who the lead candidates should be, and teams will have a voice on that, too. But it will be a mixed bag. “

“I hope that we can make a commercial profit from all the places we go, because then that will be a stronger argument for the teams to want to do it.”

“So I don’t think we’re going to sell this, because it has to be a success. If we go to circuits where it doesn’t work and doesn’t offer any overall benefit, then we know it will be short-lived.”

“I think we have to make sure we go to circuits where we can show the value of this, their excitement and success, and then we will go from there,” declares the Englishman.