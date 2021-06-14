If they come to tell you …

After the racket that the New York Times nailed to the 4T with the publication of an article on the causes of the fatal accident on Line 12 of the Subway, at least two presidential members of Morena came out to demarcate and one more suffered electoral retaliation in the City from Mexico.

This weekend, the US newspaper released an advance on the conclusions of the expert opinion that the capital government ordered to do with foreign specialists to determine the causes of the tragedy in which 26 users died on May 3.

The scandal erupted because, according to the article, the flagship project of the administration of Marcelo Ebrard It was made practically with the legs, and its poor construction was due to the rush of the Head of Government to inaugurate the work before the end of his six-year term.

The publication reveals that the experts hired by Claudia Sheinbaum they diagnosed countless failures, from poor quality construction materials to the lack of an executive project and poor supervision.

Hours after the issue appeared, the current chancellor came out to deny everything and denounce that the newspaper refused to publish his version of events, in which he doubted that his successor, Miguel Angel Mancera, would have given the correct maintenance to Line 12.

He also went against the former director of that transport, Joel ortega, who was the first to warn about the risks of Line 12, especially on the elevated section, and convinced Mancera of stopping for a year eleven stations to do major repair work.

And as the expertise was ordered by Sheinbaum, the ill-wishers would say that the head of government could be behind the publication. First, to get rid of a problem; later, to put one of his opponents to the canvas for the presidential relay in 2024.

For that reason – without anyone asking – the official spread on her Twitter that the leak of the expert report to the NYT did not come out of her administration and that it was rather something like an international plot against Q4.

This despite the fact that last Thursday one of its close operators, Cesar Cravioto, he was seen casually pouring coffee with Joel ortega, the staunch enemy of the chancellor.

This week the progress of the expert opinions will be officially presented and it will be possible to know how true the publication is, but, for now, it has already faced two presidential candidates from Morena on a very sensitive issue.

This weakens the version they were preparing to blame Mancera, arguing that in the repairs made after the 2017 earthquake, materials were used that overloaded the beams and that this was the cause of the collapse.

So, Marcelo He was very careful to question the work of his successor, but he never referred to the almost 3 years that Claudia has been in charge of the capital’s government, in which the maintenance of the Metro has been his responsibility.

Let’s see now who believes them.

CENTAVITOS

And although I had no candle in this burial, Ricardo Monreal, another of Morena’s presidential, received a message from Sheinbaum, after the lists of multi-member deputies in Donceles, in which it appeared Jose Luis Rodriguez to repeat as a deputy, there was a “last minute adjustment” and, instead of the monrealist Rodriguez, as by magic appeared Carlos Cervantes Godoy. Indeed, nephew of the independent and autonomous prosecutor Ernestina Godoy, who, by the way, will take the criminal complaints of the “incident” at the Olivos station on Line 12.

