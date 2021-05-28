if they are so powerful why didn’t they stop Thanos

Los Eternos is, without a doubt, one of the most ambitious projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for its long-awaited Phase Four. The story that tells the near-mythological origins of the publisher’s universe comes to the screen to encompass a complex new narrative arc.

As if that weren’t enough, it will also feature many of the most powerful Marvel characters, hitherto unknown to the audience. So the feature film is An introduction to a new world.

This new approach to a new part of the Marvel mythology and its most powerful creatures makes it inevitable to ask several questions. For example,where were they these splendid beings while Thanos murdered half the Universe? Why didn’t they intervene?

Although it may not seem like it, there is an explanation for the glaring absence. And as if that weren’t enough, it’s included in the teaser released this week.

A look at the most stellar and mythological Marvel

As die-hard Marvel fans will know, the Eternals Sersi, Ikaris, and Thena were created by the Celestials. They are extremely powerful creatures, and as their title implies, immortal. Furthermore, they have all kinds of abilities that influence the known world in creative ways. So, saving the distance, it could be said that The Eternals are demigods, while the Celestials are the equivalent to the inhabitants of Olympus.

But there is another detail, the Eternals have lived together with the beings of our world for more than 7000 years in a kind of secret society. It is this extraordinary group who have embodied various legends and myths. The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to give their stories an epic and even monumental air, very different from the rest of their stories.

But being so, and taking into account the considerable power of the group, why are they only now part of the film version of Marvel? It could be a hole in the various arguments that would put into trouble the best known lines of the House of Ideas. After all, almost every well-known Avengers plot includes the concept of saving the world.

From the obvious case of Thanos, to the appearance of Malekith in Thor: The Dark World, or Ultron in The Avengers: Age of Ultron, the absence of the Eternals is notorious. According to the plot of the comic, they are sensitive creatures who also empathize with the human race. What is even worse, Thanos is a kind of Eternal, being part of Thena’s family (the character played by Angelina Jolie).

Apparently, you are not the only one to have asked yourself the questions. The teaser has as its first and obvious objective place the Eternals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, much of the two minutes and slightly less footage makes it clear that the Eternals only “watched and guided” humanity.

That includes the possibility of letting him make his own mistakes and of course, overcome his tragedies. According to Ajak herself (Salma Hayek), the intervention was always at a distance and subtle enough not to be perceived.

The big question that the feature film could solve is why this principle of non-intervention is no longer valid

And in fact, one of the most interesting points of the teaser is just when Ajak makes it clear that “we have never interfered… until now”. In one way or another, Jack Kirby’s creation in the comic was destined to carry the weight of a mythical deity and under the same rules. So it could be understood that they never left the shadows, although presumably and for clear reasons it was time to do so.

Disney

Of course, the big question that the feature film could solve is why that principle of non-intervention is no longer valid. Could it be a third threat that also configures the evil of the fourth phase of Marvel? So far none of the series has shown the real villain that the characters will have to face. Could the Eternals be the introduction for a type of portentous creature like Thanos, that only ancient beings can defeat?

Surely, it is evident that Thanos presence it may have been the trigger for the mysterious “so far.” But beyond that, the non-intervention that appears to be the line dividing power and free will has just been crossed one way or another. Whatever happens in The Eternals, it will undoubtedly be an awakening to a new force – or way of understanding – the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Something that once again cleverly dodges the so-called “genre exhaustion” of superheroes.

