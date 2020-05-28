In recent months, and after Daniele De Rossi fulfilled his dream of playing in Mouth, there were several renowned soccer players who expressed their interest or closeness in reaching the Argentine team. From Cavani or Dani Alves, international soccer figures mention Xeneize as one of their wishes.

And in this context, less than two weeks ago, Salomón Rondón had said that “if one day I had the possibility, it would be the icing on the cake.” The phrase rebounded in all the media and today the Venezuelan player confirmed that he wants to put on the blue and gold shirt in an exclusive talk with Pablo Giralt for TNT Sports.

“I am consistent with what I say and I am not going to close that door. If there is a place in South America where I would like to play it is in Boca. I have a passion and a feeling with that very big club. I grew up watching Boca de Bianchi, it is one of the biggest clubs. “, released the attacker.

The footballer is now in Malaga while waiting for the return of Chinese football. At 30 years old, he is going through a stage in the Dalian Pro and he assured that “If I have the opportunity to play in Boca, I go with my eyes closed.” And I add: Who would not like to play in the Bombonera? I have seen videos where the Bombonera moves. It is a nice dream that I would like to fulfill. “

While he clarified that “There were no contacts from Boca. This is where my family comes in and it is the first thing I see before going to a club. Now I am in China and when my chance comes I will see. I have two more years of contract and I will finish at 32 years.” And he added: “Playing in Boca would be the cherry on the cake.”

The scorer also explained that “when I retire I would like to return to Venezuela. Soccer has given me a lot but it has also taken away time with those closest to me. It is the profession that touched me and I am very grateful but at some point I hope to return to Venezuela . “

There was also a lot of talk about his chances of returning to the Premier League. In recent weeks the purchase of Newcastle by a Saudi group was confirmed and Rafa Benítez would be the coach of the new team that is arming with the arrival of capital.

“There was a lot of talk about what happened at Newcastle with the purchase of the Saudi group. There is a lot of rumors about the interest but you have to wait. My present at the moment is in China. With Rafa (Benítez) I have worked a year and a half very Good. But you have to wait what happens. I would not look down on returning to the Premier “Rondón explained.

