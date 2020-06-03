The president said that Tabasco and Mexico City are the entities that concern him most, since there is no clear decline in Covid-19.

The the path to the new normal is being done very carefully, because all the productive and recreational activities in the country are not being opened, said the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

However, during the morning conference offered in Campeche, he assured that your government will not act rigidly, since the first thing will be to take care of people’s lives.

“If needed, we rectify in some region. If we see that there are outbreaks, we also call there, we are never going to do it in an authoritarian way, to help us people staying at home, to protect ourselves, take care of ourselves, ”he said.

It may interest you: AMLO acknowledges that there are many deaths in Mexico from Covid-19, but points out that there are more in the US or Europe

“We will be observing the behavior of the pandemic. If the forecasts of doctors, specialists and mathematicians who make the projections are fulfilled, the process continues towards the new normality with the traffic light, “he added.

The federal president reiterated that the Covid-19 behavior in the country is not uniformIn other words, there are areas more affected than others.

“Here we are in Campeche and already, according to the results, it is being seen that the incidence is low, the impact of the pandemic is low. We come from Yucatan and there is also less affectation, there is a kind of decrease; the same in Cancun. However, we are going to Tabasco and there it still has not relented. In Mexico City itself, there is no clear decline, “he said.

López Obrador reiterated his call to the population to continue to have good behavior and keep staying home.

It may interest you: Heroines against Covid-19, the women who fight in the pandemic

“That we go out for the essential, that we take care of ourselves, that we don’t trust ourselves. It is a very harmful pandemic, it affects a lot, it hurts that human lives are lost as it is happening. Let’s take care of ourselves, that the healthy distance is maintained. As long as we don’t have a vaccine, we have to take care of ourselves, that’s why there is talk of a return to the new normality; is to return, but taking care of ourselves ”, he explained.

Questioned about a possible misunderstanding of the new normal, the President declared that eIt is natural and understandable the tiredness of the people because there are already many days of confinement.

“Not all of us have spacious houses, not all of us have a guaranteed salary, that must be taken into account. However, we must take care of ourselves because the most precious thing is life and health, “he stressed.