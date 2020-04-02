The stoppage caused by the coronavirus forces the leagues to continue their course in summer, when in a normal situation they should have ended. Everything indicates that Between June, July and, probably, August (at best) the 2019-2020 season will give its last blows and, although no date has been set for the start of the new one, the already tight schedule augurs little rest between the end of one and the beginning of the other. Too the summer transfer window remains in the air.

The period established for the transfer market was between July 1 and September 2 in the major leagues, with the exception of the Premier, where it started on May 17 and closed on August 9. But with UEFA determined to end this season in the coming months, their dates are also up in the air.

Everything indicates that its opening will be postponed. With the season in full dispute and with everything to decide It will be very difficult for the dates that are established at the moment to be kept. Logic invites us to think that it will open once the season has ended, so we could be facing the shortest market that is remembered.

In addition to being a shorter transfer period than normal, the crisis that clubs are facing as a result of the hiatus will also affect operations that occur in summer. Despite the end of the season, the losses caused by the coronavirus will be similar to millions, which will change transfer policy of the clubs.

Everything indicates that we are before him end of exorbitant signings to which we have become accustomed to the greats of Europe in recent years. Market inflation increased year after year, but the extreme financial situation of some of the teams will cause prices to drop considerably. In addition, the lack of time to negotiate can cause us to run out of galactic signings this summer.