“If there is a fourth or fifth wave, the fault will be Pedro Sánchez”

Married, in an act of the European PP

“If there is a fourth or fifth wave because the communities do not have tools, the fault will be Pedro Sánchez.” Pablo Casado has taken advantage of the end of the state of alarm to reload against the president.

Casado, interviewed in Telecinco News by Pedro Piqueras, considers that, “with 125,000 compatriots who have lost their lives” the image of irresponsible people celebrating the end of the state of alarm is “regrettable”. For this reason, he insists that “Sánchez accept my outstretched hand to make a pandemic law, because the communities cannot do anything. It’s 15 days ”, he specified.

The president of the Popular Party has gained momentum after the bulky victory of Díaz Ayuso on March 4, in whose celebration he wanted to play a leading role. According to the latest survey conducted by Sigma Dos, Casado would win in a hypothetical general election, the first time in three years that he has been ahead of Pedro Sánchez.

“Ayuso’s victory is a hope that there is an alternative to Sánchez,” said the popular, for whom “in Madrid a national policy is made.” However, he has denied interference by the Madrid president in his leadership of the PP. “Nobody wants my victory in the generals more than her; She has always turned to me and when I proposed her as a candidate two years ago, nobody knew her ”.

Asked if he will find a ‘gap’ in the PP for Albert Rivera, Casado has argued that “we are already working together on two appeals to the Constitutional Court and he has done very well because we have won admission for processing.”

