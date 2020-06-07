The coronavirus crisis has dealt a severe blow to Spanish hairdressers. The de-escalation phase has launched the return to activity in the sector after more than three months with the ‘closed’ sign. Long waiting lists and non-stop ringing phones to make an appointment was the image of the reopening, which after the initial euphoria has fallen to reduce work capacity to 65%.

A situation that adds to the million-dollar losses generated by the closure, which rise to 1,280 million euros in 2020, which means saying goodbye to 44% of annual turnover.

Alejandro Fernández-Luengo, President of the Marco Aldany Hairdressing Chain, explains the new economic context of the sector in an interview with OKDIARIO in which he predicts that the lack of urgent measures will cause the closure of thousands of hairdressing salons and will generate a shadow economy in the sector. Specifically, the firm Marco Aldany has more than 450 hairdressing salons in eight countriesOnly 300 are in Spain, with more than 3,000 employees.

Question: How has the coronavirus crisis affected hairdressers?

Answer: After the euphoria of the reopening of the salons after the start of the de-escalation phase, the situation in the sector has become much more complicated, since it has been affected by capacity limitations, the added costs of security materials and individual treatment.

The Hairdressing Business Alliance has announced devastating data. And is that almost 90% of hairdressers in Spain are working below 50% of the capacity in the development of the de-escalation, a drop in activity that in some cases is around 35%. A scenario that becomes unsustainable over time. Therefore, if there are no measures in this regard, we will see the closure of many hairdressing salons and generate a shadow economy in the sector.

Q: In this situation, could the coronavirus crisis cause some businesses to lower the blind permanently?

A: Hairdressing is a highly fragmented sector, which before the impact of the coronavirus crisis was already quite tense and complicated. Since 2012, beauty salons have experienced a 13-point VAT increase, from 8% reduced to 21% overall. An increase that the sector has not yet digested.

Given the impact of the coronavirus crisis, we believe that returning to reduced VAT could help alleviate the imminent closure of many salons, which could lead to the closure of more than 50,000 salons in Spain, according to forecasts. Specifically, the data of the National Council of Hairdressing and Aesthetics Companies of Spain (Conepe) figure that in the opening month 20% of the salons have delivered the keys.

A situation generated by the uncertainty of removing personnel from the temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files and working with a reduced capacity, since with the calculator in hand they have concluded that there is no possibility of generating benefits or income .

Q: The coronavirus crisis has arrived in some key months for the sector, what does it mean for Marco Aldany to lose the months of March, April and May?

A: The hairdresser has a very recurring seasonality, since every year there are valleys and points. Indeed, the quarter of the months of March, April and May is the strongest after December. Losing these billing months, in which the work focuses on weddings, communions and graduations, means saying goodbye to an important part of the annual ticket. However, this situation adds to the limitation of the reopening, added costs and in a few months that generally not much cash is generated.

Q: Hairdressers have been forced to establish prevention protocols to protect clients from possible infections, what are the security measures for a hairdresser?

A: Specifically, in Marco Aldany the numbers are different since we are a large chain. However, the Alliance of Hairdressing Companies estimates at five euros per customer the costs of having adapted all the safety materials, together with the limitation of individual treatment.

Now the rules are that from the moment the client enters until the client leaves, the hairdresser cannot attend to another for safety, this is a great cost for the hairdresser when analyzing the billing. Added costs that are added to security measures, since every time we buy batches of face masks or hydroalcoholic gels there are many thousands of euros that we did not have to pay before. And it is that in such a complicated context all expense remains.

Q: How do you value the measures that the Government has imposed on hairdressing salons?

A: Of course I have missed an interlocution of the Pedro Sánchez Government with the sector to face the situation with the greatest possible logic and sense. One of the problems that is generating more insecurity is that employers are taking their employees out of ERTE, not knowing what will happen after the month of euphoria. Obviously this situation leads to ruin, leads to bankruptcy and bankruptcy.

Q: What measures does the sector request from Sánchez?

A: There is a measure that we ask the Government, but this request has not been generated as a result of the coronavirus crisis, but rather that the sector has been fighting for many years for VAT in hairdressing salons to be that of a basic necessity service, that is 10%.

The Government has asked us to open the first ones, as a staple service, and we have done so, including Pedro Sánchez, excepting the opening of hairdressing salons when the state of alarm was announced, and then it was corrected in only the home opening, because He understood that the hairdresser was as necessary as a pharmacy service.

A situation that could become a double-edged sword for the Government, since if the hairdressers are so oppressed that they are going to have to close, the workers will be forced to find their lives to eat and go to comb their house. . Therefore, clandestine hairdressing salons are going to be generated, which translates into less income for the coffers of the state, so much needed at the moment. Given this scenario, it is necessary to adapt this tax to the needs of business so that it becomes an intelligent collection measure.

In addition, I see it essential that the uncertainty of ERTEs be eliminated, since we are a labor intensive sector and it cannot be that companies are abandoning this relief measure without guarantees. The solution cannot be to return to normality when on the income side you have a completely depressed economy, with limitations and new cats. If the government does not come to the rescue of the sector with relief measures, we will see posters for rent and for sale in countless hairdressers throughout Spain.

Q: Can the lack of aid from the Pedro Sánchez government to the sector lead to the proliferation of businesses that live in the underground economy?

A: The health and economic crisis that the coronavirus has generated can take us back many years. When I started in the sector, I remember that there was a block of flats with four or five hairdressers in the salon where the clients were combed and charged in black, this scenario disappeared and businesses opted for regularization. A situation that can change.

In the hairdressing sector, more than 100,000 people work directly, if 20% of businesses are closed, between 20,000 and 25,000 hairdressers will stay on the street looking for alternatives to eat while combing. A scenario that leads to the proliferation of the black economy, with the consequence of the fall in tax revenues and the quality of service. Everything we have been fighting for years will be lost due to mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis.

Q: How is the de-escalation in the hairdressers Marco Aldany?

A: Monday is an important moment, since in Madrid and Barcelona there is the reopening of shopping malls. Two cities where a large part of Marco Aldany’s salons are concentrated. Although we will do it with great unknowns, because they open with less influx than usual and a large part of the shops with the shutter lowered.

A scenario that would generate a problem with the rental costs of shopping centers, which are high and should be adapted to the current moment. Retail brands are pressing the Executive to regulate this aspect that will lead to legal conflicts of incalculable slowness and an added cost for business.

Regarding de-escalation, I hope that we will reach normal flow as soon as possible, although we see many imbalances even within a city like Madrid, since it has nothing to do with the camping that consumers are having by zones.

Q: What security measures have been implemented in Marco Aldany?

A: At all times we have followed the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, so we have established direct control measures in which hairdressers are protected with disposable materials, such as masks and screens, accompanied by disinfection of the tools for each client.

Marco Aldany is lucky that the premises are bigger than the average and it is not too complicated to keep the safety distance. This allows us to place the vanities more than two meters, which gives an important guarantee to our clients and at the same time a certain comfort.

Q: What solidarity work has Marco Aldany carried out?

A: We have generated an example effect. In Marco Aldany alone, more than 300,000 disposable supplies were donated to nursing homes, hospitals and social assistance centers. Many other hairdressing salons have done the same throughout Spain and have managed to deliver more than half a million units.

A donation that must be put in context with the difficult situation in the sector, this is without cash on hand and with great uncertainty regarding the reopening. So it is not an altruistic donation, since this material that we have donated is a financial problem that also adds to the difficulty that exists in finding these types of materials that are necessary to restart the activity. But it was a necessary task and I am proud that Marco Aldany has contributed to help curb the coronavirus crisis.