The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) has strongly criticized the decision of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to solve non-professional football with an express ‘play-off’ and avoid descents, assuring that “if there are health guarantees in First, there should be for everyone”, in relation to Second Division B and Third.

05/06/2020 at 21:02

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

The players union, which “greatly regrets” that the RFEF “did not want to deal with an issue as important as the right to work of the players”, consider that it is unfair that in First and Second Division they can continue playing and not so in the other categories of Spanish football.

This decision, “It has already been adopted without counting the soccer players in any case”, explains the AFE “despite the communications that have been sent to it by this union regarding the return to competition. The last one, dated April 20, without getting any response “, adds the entity chaired by David Aganzo.

“All players have equal rights to workregardless of the category they are in, so we cannot tolerate such discrimination by the RFEF “, adds the AFE, whose mandate expressed by the players should” safeguard the same as for other leagues, and not underestimate the provision of their services. For this reason, we urge the RFEF so that, instead of adulterating the rules of the game, find a fairer solution for everyone “.

In addition, the AFE said that the regulations of the RFEF “it does not foresee the modification of the rules of the game that it is intended to execute”. “In this sense, article 188 of the General Regulations of the Royal Spanish Football Federation establishes that ‘in case of force majeure or exceptional circumstances, the RFEF may suspend all or part of the competitions, as well as to extend or reduce the registration periods, in coordination, where appropriate, with the National Professional Soccer League, when this is legally appropriate ‘”.

“Despite the RFEF having the acquiescence of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to decide on the competition, This decision must be covered by a regulation that, at present has not been modified. It is an acquiescence that does not give legal coverage to this decision, “they sentence in this regard.

In this way, the AFE has ensured that is “committed to fighting for that legality”. “Even more, taking into account what is clear in article 3.1 a) of Royal Decree 1835/1991, of December 20 on Spanish sports federations, which specifies that it is a matter of public delegation “.

Finally, the AFE recalled that the Federations in Spain act “under the coordination and protection of the Higher Sports Council” at the time of “qualify and organize, where appropriate, official activities and competitions at the state level”, in addition to confirming that they will transfer their position to the parliamentary groups. “This right to effective occupation can’t be ignored, not even for the fact of a resolution of the CSD on some competitions that, we insist, are of public delegation “.

.